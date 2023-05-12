AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Tyree Wilson

Chargers

Chargers OC Kellen Moore said first-round WR Quentin Johnston will help make the team’s offense more explosive.

“It’s a collaborative effort,” Moore said, via ESPN. “At the end of the day, when you do have explosive opportunities, you need to take advantage of those. It’s a quicker way to get to the end zone and, ultimately, when you look at the statistics, explosive plays [have] a huge impact on who’s winning games.”

Chargers GM Tom Telesco said Moore’s offense will produce more explosive plays and adding Johnston will aid that process.

“Kellen’s offense is going to bring some more explosions with it,” Telesco said, “and then adding this receiver in the draft, who had a ton of explosive plays in college — both on long balls and on short passes that he took the distance, I think he can add there.”

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon signed a one-year veteran salary benefit deal that includes a $152,500 signing bonus and $1.165 million base salary, $940,000 of which is guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

Chiefs LT Donovan Smith signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Chiefs that includes $1.98 million guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

Raiders

Raiders first-round OLB Tyree Wilson said he questioned whether he would still be a first-round pick after suffering a foot injury last season, but became focused on continuing as a leader at Texas Tech.

“My only question was, ‘Will I still go in the first round?’” Wilson said, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic. “But then after that, I just sucked it up. I was like, ‘God’s got a plan.’ I couldn’t control what happened, but I could control stepping up as the leader of the team and continuing to work.”

Texas Tech DC Tim DeRuyter could see if Wilson was worried about his draft stock following his injury, but it never deterred Wilson’s enthusiasm.

“I imagine in the back of his mind he was worried about how it was going to affect his future,” DeRuyter said. “But you would never, ever get that from him because he would always still have that same smile on his face and ask, ‘How can I help?’”

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler said he got a strong first impression of Wilson at the Senior Bowl.

“Someone that’s a willing learner, someone that talked about needing to get better, talked about wanting to get better and showed a passion for football,” Ziegler said. “There were a lot of boxes that he checked, and then we went from there and it kept getting better.”