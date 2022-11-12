AFC Notes: Chargers, Jerry Tillery, Chiefs, Raiders, Josh McDaniels

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley revealed that there was friction between the team and DL Jerry Tillery, which led to his being released.

“Competing visions for the role moving forward and it just became clear that it wasn’t going to be a fit anymore,” Staley told Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “Where we’re headed as a team wasn’t going to be compatible with Jerry and where he’s trying to go.”

“There’s a point in relationships like this where you’ve got to move on and it’s best for both people to move on,” Staley added. “We felt we were going to give [Breiden Fehoko] and [Joe Gaziano] a chance to compete and where we’re at, trying to do with our team, our defensive line, our defense, our whole team, trying to create competition have guys earn their roles,” said Staley, who has emphasized competition among position groups in his second season as coach. “And that’s what we want to be here, that’s what we want to do. When those things didn’t line up, we had to make a change.”

Chargers LB Khalil Mack and QB Justin Herbert both weighed in on the release of Tillery.

“It’s unfortunate,” Mack said of Tillery’s release. “It’s something that I really don’t think I’ve been a part of that in the NFL, in the sense of the middle of the season, cut. It’s a weird situation … but at the same time he’s a talented player so whatever he chooses to do, he’s going to be able to ball out and do his thing.”

“He and I were good friends,” Herbert said. “But that’s a Coach Staley decision. Those guys in the front office make that decision.”

Staley noted there is a “good chance” WR Mike Williams will be returning to practice next week. (Daniel Popper)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he’s impressed with rookie RB Isiah Pacheco and his development has allowed the team to utilize a committee approach in the backfield.

“He’s doing a good job there,” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “He’s learning on the move, but he’s had some good snaps. It’s worked out well where the – Clyde’s (Edwards-Helaire) getting reps, and he’s getting reps, and I think that’s healthy. We’re able to throw fastballs at the guys, and then 1 (Jerick McKinnon) is getting in there and doing his thing more on third down, but he got some first or second-down calls also. But we’ll just keep bringing (Pacheco) along, and I like the progress he’s making.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes praised Pacheco and said that he has a very high ceiling due to his physical tools.

“He’s so physically gifted,” Mahomes said. “He’s so fast, and sometimes you’re like, ‘Man, you just got to take that extra step, then hit it.’ But, you don’t want to take that aggressiveness away from him because it’s hard for defenses to account for how physical he runs. I think as he sees more and more in the league, the sky’s the limit because he has all the physical tools to go out there and be great.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said that they’ve shown a lot of energy in practice this week and the team is aware of their current situation at 2-6.

“The energy we’ve had at practice this week has been special. And I think that’s a tribute to the guys,” McDaniels said, via the team’s official Youtube. “We know where we’re at. We know what the situation is. We didn’t want to be in this situation, but it is what it is. We’re the ones that put us here. So, we’re the ones that are going to dig us out, too.”

McDaniels added that they cannot focus on previous results and must continue showing mental toughness throughout the season.

“So, I think not focusing on just the results that we’ve seen or the things that are going on around us — look, it’s a long season. There are a lot of things that are going to happen from now until the end of the season that none of us know. And so, to get distracted easily by all the different things that happen in the National Football League on a week-to-week basis, that would not demonstrate mental toughness. And I think we have a mentally tough group.”