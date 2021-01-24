AFC Notes: Chargers, Texans, Titans

Chargers

New Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley says he isn’t going to hesitate to build his offense around QB Justin Herbert, whose trust he is determined to earn.

“What you have to do in this league is you have to earn the trust of people like Justin Herbert,” Staley said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “And that’s why I talk about a sacred mantle of a coach. You have to earn the players’ trust, and there’s not a bigger person whose trust we need to earn than Justin.”

The Chargers are hiring former Cardinals assistant special teams coach Derius Swinton as their new special teams coordinator. (Ian Rapoport)

Texans

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport write the Texans will start conducting more second interviews with candidates this coming week. Former Lions and Colts HC Jim Caldwell had a second interview with Houston but his first with new GM Nick Caserio this weekend.

had a second interview with Houston but his first with new GM this weekend. The list of candidates in consideration includes Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy , Bills DC Leslie Frazier , Colts DC Matt Eberflus , Ravens assistant HC David Culley and Texans QB Josh McCown .

, Bills DC , Colts DC , Ravens assistant HC and Texans QB . The two add McCown is still mulling his options, as his plan had been to watch his sons play high school football for a couple of years.

They also say Texans QB Deshaun Watson has not yet officially requested a trade and the team has no plans to trade him, per sources. Houston has rejected multiple interview requests for OC Tim Kelly who Watson likes.

