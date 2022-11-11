AFC Notes: Chiefs, Colts, Texans

Chiefs

Chiefs ST coach Dave Toub isn’t worried about K Harrison Butker‘s accuracy issues and believes he’ll bounce back.

“I’m not concerned about (Harrison) Butker, really,” Toub said, via Chiefs Wire. “He’s got a lot of pelts on the wall for us, he’s won football games, (and) he’s a Super Bowl winner. He’s a guy that I know he’s going to bounce back from this little dip right now that he’s had. He’s coming off the injury, he mentioned that. Those are all things that I know. He’s going to be better in the next kick. He’s going to make the next kick; he’s going to get on a streak and he’s going to be good for us down the road. Full confidence in Harrison.”

Toub said the team tweaked Butker’s practice approach in an effort to improve consistency.

“What we did as a coach(ing staff), we’re increasing his reps for the individual drills. We increased them by three or four reps with the team drill, each day,” Toub explained. “Hopefully that’ll help him with a little bit as far as getting consistency. It’s not a lot. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel with the guy, for sure. He knows what he’s doing, and he knows why he – if he misses one, he knows exactly what he did. So that’s him figured that out with the operation and the hold and everything. Just becoming more consistent in practice, so it’ll carry into the game.”

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich is obviously disappointed to be relieved of duty but still wants to coach again at some point, although he is unsure when that will be.

“There’s disappointment and hurt,” Reich told Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4 Sports in Indy. “It hurts. It hurts to have it happen in the middle of the season. But I understand the business side of things. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. Irsay and I’ve come to trust his instincts and his knowledge of the game. I just know he’s doing what he thinks is best for the team. I can live with that. I gave my heart and soul to the job, to the guys, to everything I did there. I didn’t take anything for granted.”

“I think you keep all your options open,” Reich told Chappell. “Obviously, my desire is to be a head coach. I love the game. I love everything about the game, so you keep all of your options open. To fall short of those goals of winning championships, starting with a world championship, is very disappointing when you’re the head coach. You have mixed emotions. You feel like, ‘OK, there were different circumstances and dynamics and challenges that you faced.’ But as a coach and as a player and as a competitor, you say, ‘That doesn’t matter. We’ve still gotta obtain our goals.’ When Mr. Irsay and Chris (Ballard) hired me, I had no misrepresentations. Those were the expectations.” Colts WR Parris Campbell on Reich being fired: “It hurt me personally to see (Frank Reich) lose his job. I feel someway responsible. Not only me, but as the team. Because the product on the field is why you lose or keep a job. I get emotional talking about it because Frank was my guy.” (Stephen Holder) Texans Texans QB Davis Mills is excited to get both WR Nico Collins and WR Brandin Cooks back this weekend. “I know Nico is still day-to-day, but hopefully we will get him back this week,” Mills said, via Texans Wire. “Brandin is going to be back, so excited for those guys. Obviously, both are extremely explosive, know the offense really well, and we have a lot of chemistry built up from the time we’ve had on tasks. I’m excited for both of those guys to get back into the flow of things.”