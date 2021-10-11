AFC Notes: Chiefs, Dolphins, Patriots

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he needs to play better for the team to turn its season around.

“It starts with me,” Mahomes said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “It’s something I’ve not usually done in my career, but I have to reevaluate where I’m at, what decisions I’m making.

“I’ve been a crazier player as far as scrambling and making throws. But in my career I’ve never been someone who throws a lot of interceptions. I have to look at it now, reevaluate what I’m doing, and I have to cut it out.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill isn’t expected to miss time from his knee injury, while RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss “a few weeks” with his sprained MCL.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Brian Flores said he see second-round rookie Liam Eichenberg at left tackle and former LT Austin Jackson at left guard moving forward. (Barry Jackson)

Patriots

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson said he was “kinda shocked” by Stephon Gilmore‘s release and subsequent trade.

“I was kinda shocked but I know it’s a business at the end of the day,” Jackson said, via Chris Mason of Masslive. “It just shocked me that he’s not here anymore.”

Jackson had high praise of Gilmore’s mentality and focus each week.

“Just the mentality he had to go out and compete every week facing the No. 1 receiver,” Jackson said. “He never got too high, never got too low. He just stayed focus and competed every week.”

Jackson added that his goal is to become a “No. 1 corner” similar to Gilmore.

“Of course. That’s my goal. To be a No. 1 corner. A shutdown corner,” Jackson said.

However, Jackson believes he still has a lot of “work to do” before becoming a top-level cornerback.

“No, I’m not there yet. I’m not there yet,” said Jackson. “I’ve still got work to do. I’ve still got to improve. I’ve still got a lot to improve. So I feel like, I don’t want to get too complacent. I’ll never tell myself I’m there yet. So that’s what keeps me motivated and keeps me rolling.”