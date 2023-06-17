AFC Notes: Chris Jones, Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton has been studying the tape of Saints WR Michael Thomas and all the targets he had during the 2019 season.

“It’s interesting,” Sutton said, via Aric DiLalla of DenverBroncos.com. “I actually just got — not too long ago, maybe a week or two ago — I just got Michael Thomas’ 2019 targets from his year that he broke the record. [I’m] just diving into it [to] be able to see how he may have run a route that we are learning right now. Figuring out ways to get open. Obviously, he had a really good year that year, so to be able to find ways to implement the things he did well into my game, I feel like we’ll be able to have a lot of success.”

Chargers

Chargers S J.T. Woods is making an impression in training camp and HC Brandon Staley noted that he looks forward to seeing more when the team starts padded drills.

“We’re going to find out a lot more about him when the pads come on,” Staley said of Woods, via ChargersWire.com. “He’s had a good offseason. He’s working hard. He has definitely improved his body. He has become the professional that we expected him to be. But we’re going to find out a lot more during training camp. But, we love working with him, for sure.”

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach was asked by reporters about expecting to get a new deal done with DL Chris Jones before the start of training camp.

“We have great communication, and look, there’s a lot of time before camp,” Veach said, via Jordan Foote of SI.com. “I feel good about where we’re going to be with Chris. We’ll get to celebrate [Thursday night], have a good time and then break [Friday]. I’m sure we’ll have great dialogue from now to the start of training camp, and look forward to Chris being here, not just for next year but for a long time. We have a long history together, and we have a great relationship with his agents. These things usually get worked out right before or right during the start of camp. We anticipate the same, and we’ll see how it goes.”