AFC Notes: Chris Jones, Jim Harbaugh, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey said the team battled to close out the end of the season and he’s excited about their progress and potential moving forward.

“I think you’ve seen it kind of progress with our win and loss record, to be honest with you,” McGlinchey said, via Broncos Wire. “You knew it wasn’t going to be the smoothest sailing coming in with a new coach and a new organization and learning the ropes. Everybody was in a new environment. Certainly, those things don’t come easy, especially when you’re trying to overcome a lot of hardship from years past. I think this team found a little bit of their heart this year and certainly found what it means to compete as hard as you can each week. We battled. I think the heart and the character of this team and what we’ve shown and what we’ve overcome to be, even with where we were this last month or so — I think it says a lot about who we are and what we’re going to become. I’m very excited for the future. I’m very excited to be a Denver Bronco for a long time and see how good we can get.”

Chargers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler say the Chargers have real interest in Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh and Lions OC Ben Johnson is another big player for them during their coaching search.

Chiefs

Chiefs DL Chris Jones admitted that there is a possibility that Saturday is his last game in Kansas City.

“I think it’s more so as the goal; you usually reflect after it’s all done. You kind of reflect on it,” Jones said, via Chiefs Wire. “What’s the next chapter for you? For the team. I try not to think [that] it could be my last game in Arrowhead, and who knows? But, most importantly, we got a game to play. Trying to make a deep run in these playoffs. And if it is my last time, we got to make it worthwhile.”

Jones clarified his comments and said that he’s not focused on this offseason and his full focus is on the Dolphins.

“Man, that [didn’t] cross my mind,” Jones said. “Listen. I’m just thinking about playing the Dolphins. If it is, it is; if it’s not, it’s not; you can’t think about the future because the future tends to change. People change throughout the day, feelings change by the day, and you just gotta roll with the punches in life. You know, they give you lemons, make lemonade. Right now, we try to make lemonade out of this. We got an exciting Dolphins team coming; I’m looking forward to it. We made the playoffs and won the AFC West, slowly knocking off goals we wanted to do throughout this year. The first thing was to win the AFC West, host a home playoff game back in Arrowhead, and then let’s make it and get the Lamar trophy again. So we’re surely checking those boxes, and we’ll continue to do that. We’ll figure this out at the end of the year, right.”