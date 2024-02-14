AFC Notes: Chris Jones, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Denver Broncos had a fallout with QB Russell Wilson at the end of the 2023 season, and they could be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. Despite rumors gaining traction about Broncos HC Sean Payton wanting to be aggressive moving up in the draft for a quarterback, Payton denied those rumors during an interview.

“We start Monday with the front-board meetings — and what I mean by that, those are the draft meetings,” Payton said, via an interview on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “I can’t tell you the jersey number of these rookie quarterbacks yet. We start Monday on it. Right? How on earth are we going to [No.] 1 [overall] or going back to [Nos.] 5 or 6?”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he is hopeful that DT Chris Jones will return to the team next season.

“Yeah, listen, I think [G.M. Brett] Veach has said it before — we’d love to have him back,” Reid said in a videoconference. “They’ve just got to work all that out. But I think the effort will be there probably on both parts to try to get something done.”

“He was spent,” Reid said of Jones playing in the fourth quarter and overtime. “He was tired but he sucked it up and he got out there and he pushed himself probably further than he thought he could push himself. You know? He took himself to that wrestling state where you’ve got to really reach down in there and kind of get through that evil thing that’s kicking your butt internally. So, he did that. And I was so proud of him for that, yeah.”

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Chiefs G Nick Allegretti suffered a torn UCL in the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

Raiders

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline has heard the Raiders come up as a potential suitor for Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed if he makes it to free agency.

if he makes it to free agency. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Raiders are hiring former 49ers assistant OL coach James Cregg as their new offensive line coach.

as their new offensive line coach. The Giants blocked special assistant to the GM Jessie Armstead from leaving for a similar role with the Raiders. Las Vegas thought it had a good chance of hiring him to the point where he had a presence at their facility. (Ryan Dunleavy)