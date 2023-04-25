AFC Notes: Christian Kirk, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Regarding the Colts’ blowing the largest lead in NFL history in its 39-36 loss to the Vikings last season, C Ryan Kelly responded it’s a challenge “every week” to move past the disappointing result.

“It’s a challenge every week to put that past you and move forward and say, ‘This is a new week,’” Kelly said, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “We’re still NFL players.”

Kelly spoke about trade rumors involving him this offseason and admits its a difficult situation to avoid.

“It’s impossible not to see rumors. I did a really good job of it, but people around me would call me and say, ‘What’s up, dude? Heard you’re going here,’” Kelly said. “Until my agent calls me and goes, ‘Hey, here’s some things that are going on,’ it is what it is. It’s a business.”

Kelly said new HC Shane Steichen assured him they wouldn’t trade him and felt refreshed after speaking to him.

“He gave me a call that night and we talked for 20 minutes,” Kelly said. “I thought that was kind of refreshing in my mind of like, ‘I still love this place. It still means the world to me.’”

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts are holding a three-day voluntary minicamp under HC Shane Steichen, with former Ravens WR Slade Bolden being one of the participants.

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk took a big risk joining the team in free agency last season and says veteran TE Zach Ertz was one of the people who told him to consider the team.

“I didn’t even really think about Jacksonville until they reached out,” Kirk said during a podcast appearance. “They’ve got a solid defense, they’ve got some good guys over there. You could see it with Trevor [Lawrence]. I remember Zach Ertz telling me ‘Hey, [if] you don’t come back here to Arizona if you get an opportunity to look at Jacksonville because of Doug Pederson, you should really take it seriously because he’s one of the best.’ Obviously, Zach played for Doug in Philly, and won a Super Bowl. So [he said], ‘You should really consider playing for Doug’ and that carried a lot of weight for me.”

Titans

The Athletic’s Joe Rexrode believes, after reading the tea leaves from Titans GM Ran Carthon ‘s pre-draft press conference, that Tennessee likes Kentucky QB Will Levis and is prepared to select him if he’s on the board for them at No. 11.

as he enters his contract year. Rexrode also noticed Carthon didn’t have a lot to say about Levis specifically. Having said that, Rexrode acknowledged it’s just a guess and the Titans could easily draft an offensive lineman when they’re on the clock.