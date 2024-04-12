AFC Notes: Christian Wilkins, Aaron Rodgers, Kyle Dugger, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Raiders DT Christian Wilkins said his desire was to bring a winning product to Miami.

“There was nothing more that I wanted to do than to bring Miami a winner,” Wilkins said, via Dolphins Wire. “Give this city, give these people, give this organization what it deserves. So that was obviously a lot of my focus, just to at least do my part. Whatever that was from a leadership standpoint, from a playing standpoint, community standpoint, I just always tried to do my part and put my best foot forward there. And just put, literally my heart and soul, into every aspect of everything while I was here with the Dolphins.”

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers missed nearly the entire 2023 season after a devastating Achilles injury in Week 1. Rodgers initially had doubts that he would ever play again.

“I was really thinking, ‘This is it. You don’t come back from this injury,'” Rodgers said, via the I Can Fly podcast. “I had this incredible offseason experience in a new city, in a new town, with new teammates, a new organization, an owner for the first time, and really falling back in love with the game that I first fell in love with when I was 5 years old,” Rodgers said. “And it was absolutely beautiful and special and deep and rich and yummy, and just incredible.

“And then, one of the most heartbreaking nights of my life, when I played four plays. Talk about an ego death.”

Patriots

The Patriots signed S Kyle Dugger to a four-year, $58 million contract with $32.5 million guaranteed including an $18 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

to a four-year, $58 million contract with $32.5 million guaranteed including an $18 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap) Dugger had $29.75 million fully guaranteed at signing. He can also earn up to $5 million over four years in per-game roster bonuses, along with workout bonuses from 2025 to 2027. (Over The Cap)

New Patriots DT Armon Watts is looking to take the next step in his improvement with New England by thriving in both pass rush and run defense. (Mark Daniels)

is looking to take the next step in his improvement with New England by thriving in both pass rush and run defense. (Mark Daniels) Watts added new Patriots DL coach Jerry Montgomery recruited him when he was coming out of high school. (Mike Reiss)

recruited him when he was coming out of high school. (Mike Reiss) New Patriots LB Sione Takitaki stated he’s a big fan of HC Jerod Mayo and LB coach Dont’a Hightower because of how they use their linebackers. (Daniels)