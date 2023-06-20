AFC Notes: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chandler Jones, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton points out that in order for teams to take advantage of the new third quarterback rule that allows the player to take a spot on the game-day roster, they have to first carry that player on the final 53. Given how many teams have elected to use that roster spot on a player who’s more likely to play snaps than the No. 3 quarterback, it’ll be interesting to see how relevant the rule actually ends up being.

“If you carry three on your 53[-man roster], you get a [third on] game day,” Payton said via Pro Football Talk. “Let’s say what happened to San Francisco was a once in every seven-year occurrence. Each team will then have to decide if they want to continue to have two and get an additional player other than a quarterback on their 53. Everyone has three in the building — a lot of times on the practice squad. I think team-by-team, it will vary.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire came into OTA’s in shape and is looking the part.

“He came back in good shape and is working hard,” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “He looks great, quick (and) strong. I’m happy for him.”

Edwards-Helaire said he practiced as a receiver in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

“I practiced that week, the whole week,” Edwards-Helaire said, via ChiefsWire. “I played receiver that week. I played the Z and the Zebra. I pretty much played every position with the exception of quarterback and O-Line throughout practicing that week. So, I was, in my mind I was kind of thinking that (I would play). I got activated on like Tuesday or Wednesday of that week. I really don’t know. Initially, it was really just going out there and I didn’t think I would play. I started practicing, coach kind of told me he (trusted me) to keep things going smoothly for the biggest game of the year. So, why not have you go out there and play receiver and keep everything rolling?”

Edwards-Helaire points out he played as Eagles WR DeVonta Smith in Kansas City’s scout team offense and is happy about the contributions he made in practice.

“I also did scout team,” Edwards-Helaire said. “I was DeVonta Smith for scout team for the defense. I did everything that I need to do in order for us to win that game. That’s just what it was. They called my number and I was out there.”

Raiders

Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones had the worst statistical season of his career in 2022 and commented on it during an interview with ESPN.

“Football, especially at this level, statistics are very tricky,” Jones said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “You can sit there and stare at stats, but at the end of the day as long as you’re grading out well by the coaches and you’re doing your job, and you might be freeing up other guys, as long as you’re putting the team first, that’s all that matters. Do I want more stats? Of course. Is that my goal? Of course. I would be selling myself short if I didn’t. But you can’t go chasing them.”