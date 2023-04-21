AFC Notes: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs, Raiders

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said they intend on getting through the 2023 NFL Draft before deciding on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s fifth-year option.

“I mean, we have some time here,” Veach said, via ChiefsWire. “We’ll see. I just think we’ll go through the draft, and, you know, we’ll handle our business and make smart decisions like we always do. I don’t think we’ve reached a decision on anything yet. But (it’s) safe to say that once we get through the draft, we’ll look at our board, look at our offseason business that we have to attend to some different players and contract stuff, and we’ll handle all that after the draft.”

James Palmer of NFL Network thinks the Chiefs could look to bolster its defensive line through the 2023 NFL Draft and want players who show intelligence and versatility.

Chiefs WR Richie James‘ one-year deal includes $400,000 of his $1.08 million salary guaranteed and a $152,500 signing bonus, per Aaron Wilson.

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said recently signed DE Charles Omenihu made a lot of sense for them after losing players like DE Frank Clark, DE Carlos Dunlap, and DT Khalen Saunders this offseason.

“With Charles (Omenihu), having our roster set up where we were losing some guys at the time, you know, we’ll see if some of those guys are still out there, but like Frank (Clark), Carlos (Dunlap) and Khalen (Saunders), we were a little depleted on the defensive line,” Veach said, via ChiefsWire. “So I think Charles was a guy that really made a lot of sense for us. He can play a lot of base end on early run downs but I think the thing that really appealed to us was his inside pass-rush ability. He’s long, he’s athletic and again, we just feel like pairing him with Chris Jones inside on third down is something that will be really beneficial for us.”

Raiders

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler said he values outside cornerbacks who can “makes plays on the football” and also has good “press technique,” via Paul Gutierrez.

said he values outside cornerbacks who can “makes plays on the football” and also has good “press technique,” via Paul Gutierrez. Ziegler confirmed RB Josh Jacobs has not signed his franchise tag and they will continue to work on his contract situation: “We’ll continue to work through that situation…continue with that process and see where it goes.” (Gutierrez)

According to Dane Brugler, the Raiders hosted Northern Michigan LT Jake Witt for an official top-30 visit.