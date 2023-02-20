AFC Notes: Colts, Dolphins, Patriots

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said during his introductory press conference that he would be the team’s play-caller and that the offense would be based on who is playing quarterback next season, along with the strength of players like WR Michael Pittman and RB Jonathan Taylor.

“I will call the plays here,” Steichen said, via ColtsWire.com. “The offense is going to be dictated on who’s playing quarterback. That’s how you build the system. What does he do well? What is their strength? But not only the quarterback, it’s the players too. What does (Michael) Pittman Jr. run well receiver-wise? The tight ends, the backs, Jonathan Taylor, the offensive line, what do they do well? We want to do a hell of a job of trying to put our guys in position to make plays.”

According to Justin Williams, University of Cincinnati OC Tom Manning is leaving to join the Colts in the NFL under Steichen.

Dolphins

Dolphins DC Vic Fangio on why he returned to coaching: “I still have a lot of coaching left in me. It’s not like I’m thinking about retiring … it might be 10 years if they’ll have me here for 10 years.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

on why he returned to coaching: “I still have a lot of coaching left in me. It’s not like I’m thinking about retiring … it might be 10 years if they’ll have me here for 10 years.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques) Fangio also commented on his decision to join the Dolphins: “I think the Dolphins have a good thing going. I think there are good components to the coaching staff led by Mike that made it intriguing to join.” (Louis-Jacques)

Patriots

According to Field Yates, Patriots WR Matthew Slater’s new contract is a one-year deal that includes a $152,500 signing bonus and a $2.515 million salary. The deal is worth a total of $2,667,500 and carries a cap charge of $1,317,500.