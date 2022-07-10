AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Josh Lambo, Titans

Colts

Mike Wells of ESPN lists DE Ben Banogu as a cut candidate, as the former second-round pick only has two and a half career sacks.

Jaguars

Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com reports that the Jaguars filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss former kicker Josh Lambo’s lawsuit against the team for the incident involving former HC Urban Meyer, who allegedly kicked and cursed at the kicker.

The Jaguars allege that Lambo did not follow up with the team after his agent reported the incident.

“Club’s legal counsel ‘acknowledged and responded immediately to the query made by Lambo’s agent,’” the motion reads. “Plaintiff does not allege he or his agent ever responded to the inquiry made by Club’s legal counsel offering to follow up with Plaintiff, with Mr. Meyer and/or with Club management.”

Jacksonville believes they can’t be sued for retaliation under the Florida Whistleblower Act because the club did not instruct Meyer to “assault” Lambo.

“Plaintiff’s case is predicated solely on the alleged criminal acts of Urban Meyer, not any policy, practice or activity of club,” the motion reads.

Lambo is seeking payment of his $3.5 million base salary for 2021, along with compensation for emotional distress.

Titans

Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com believes that OL Dillon Radunz is the top contender at right tackle and doesn’t consider third-round OT Nicholas Petit-Frere as an option to start this season.

is the top contender at right tackle and doesn’t consider third-round OT as an option to start this season. Wyatt also notes G Aaron Brewer is currently the favorite to be the starter at left guard.