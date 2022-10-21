AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Ravens

Colts

Colts DT DeForest Buckner called DL Grover Stewart the “best nose tackle” in the NFL and teams struggle to block him in one-on-one situations.

“I tell him all the time he’s the best nose tackle in the game,” Buckner said, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “I truly mean that. Nobody can block him one-on-one.”

Colts’ senior player personnel scout Todd Vasvari thinks Stewart is the organization’s “most consistent nose tackle” since Booger McFarland.

“The most consistent nose tackle we’ve had in a long, long time,” said Vasvari. “Maybe since Booger McFarland.”

Vasvari recalled scouting Stewart when he was coming out of Albany State in 2017, describing that they felt he had to break out of his shell.

“He comes off as this gentle giant, but I kinda got this feeling there was something more to him. I don’t know if I wanna call it an ‘inner anger,’ but there was this shell to break initially. There was something hidden.”

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell had high praise for CB Shaquill Griffin‘s ability to stay composed on the field.

“As a corner, you have plays, you have to have a short memory,” Caldwell said, via JaguarsWire. “He does that, he moves on, and he’s back in here trying to get back healthy and trying to do the things we want him to do.”

As for Griffin allowing nine receptions for 131 yards in Week 6, Caldwell said that there is “no loss of confidence in him” and the cornerback will have another chance to respond.

“They make plays, we make plays, but we just have to make more plays. We have confidence that Shaq can go back out there and do it, there’s no loss of confidence in him. We’re just ready for him to get another shot.”

Ravens

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee) said he is “ready to go” for Week 7: “My body feels good. I’m ready to go.” (Jamison Hensley)

(knee) said he is “ready to go” for Week 7: “My body feels good. I’m ready to go.” (Jamison Hensley) Ravens WR Rashod Bateman said his foot injury is “getting better every day” but his availability for Week 7 is up to HC John Harbaugh. (Jeff Zrebiec)