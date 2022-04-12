AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Illinois S Kerby Joseph is visiting with the Colts, according to Josh Norris.

has met virtually with the Colts. The Colts named the first two Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching fellows for the 2022 season by adding Brent Jackson on defense and Jamel Mutunga on offense. (Zak Keefer)

Jaguars

NFL Media’s Peter Schrager says he keeps hearing in NFL circles Jacksonville might take Georgia DE Travon Walker over Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 overall. NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo has heard similarly.

has a tendency to take raw, athletic players over more productive, polished prospects. He did that numerous times when he was in charge of the 49ers, including with OLB . Fansided’s Matt Lombardo has also heard from multiple NFL personnel that Walker is who Jacksonville is zeroing in on.

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith said WR Brandin Cooks wanted to be in Houston.

“Brandin has been through an awful lot,” Smith said, via PFT. “He’s a guy that’s done it a few different places, but what I was able to see from a different position last year was just how he went to work every day, too. You have veterans that you want on the team to show the younger guys how to play, how to handle themselves as a pro. Brandin feels really good about being here. We talked about those other players wanting to be here, Brandin is another one that wanted to be here. He believes in that vision for our football team and what we can do. I’m excited to have him back.”