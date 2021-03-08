AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- The Athletic’s Stephen Holder notes left tackle is the Colts’ biggest remaining need, with 49ers LT Trent Williams and Steelers LT Alejandro Villanueva some potential free agent solutions. Indianapolis could also use its first-round pick at No. 21 overall on the position.
- Holder also writes the Colts could look to bolster their pass-catching group, especially with WR T.Y. Hilton and TE Trey Burton slated for free agency.
- If the Colts do make a huge splash in free agency, Holder says to pay attention to defensive end as the spot where they’ll do it.
- Cornerback is an area the Colts also need more depth, per Holder, as veterans Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie are pending free agents.
Jaguars
- The Jaguars have hired former 49ers head athletic trainer Jeff Ferguson as the Director of Athletic Training, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
- Ferguson replaces Scott Trulock, who was let go.
Texans
- John McClain of The Houston Chronicle argues that the Texans should approach the Cardinals about the possibility of a trade that would swap QB Deshaun Watson for QB Kyler Murray.
- McClain notes that Murray would have the leverage in the situation as he could choose to leave Houston’s struggling franchise and opt to play professional baseball, leaving $11.6 million on the table.
- The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss writes the Texans will need to dramatically rebuild both their defensive line and their secondary and starting on that process is their biggest need this offseason.
- Reiss adds to expect the Texans to keep adding to their interior offensive line after swapping C Nick Martin for C Justin Britt.
- He adds the Texans also obviously need to add a backup quarterback, as even before the whole situation with Watson, QB A.J. McCarron was set to be a free agent.