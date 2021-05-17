AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Per the Athletic’s Zak Keefer, Colts GM Chris Ballard noted the team didn’t get final medical clearance on first-round DE Kwity Paye until the night before the draft.

noted the team didn’t get final medical clearance on first-round DE until the night before the draft. Ballard felt more than comfortable passing on a tackle to take Paye, who he compared to Eagles DE Brandon Graham : “The guy’s 268 pounds, compact, but he’s got really quick feet and very good speed. One thing he’s gotta develop is a second move … he’s gotta develop some other type of rush. And most (rookie pass rushers) do. He’s gotta have a counter. But the two things you feel good about him is his speed and his power.”

: “The guy’s 268 pounds, compact, but he’s got really quick feet and very good speed. One thing he’s gotta develop is a second move … he’s gotta develop some other type of rush. And most (rookie pass rushers) do. He’s gotta have a counter. But the two things you feel good about him is his speed and his power.” Ballard acknowledged the Colts probably “won’t see the real, 100 percent Dayo this year,” in regard to second-round DE Dayo Odeyingbo who is rehabbing a torn Achilles. But he does anticipate him to see some snaps at some point this season.

who is rehabbing a torn Achilles. But he does anticipate him to see some snaps at some point this season. While they aren’t sure what kind of NFL ceiling sixth-round QB Sam Ehlinger has, Ballard said he has “rare character” which compelled them to take a chance: “Frank will be creative with him. He’s not traditional. Good (run-pass-option) runner. Not a powerful arm, but a powerful arm enough to play. High intelligence.”

has, Ballard said he has “rare character” which compelled them to take a chance: “Frank will be creative with him. He’s not traditional. Good (run-pass-option) runner. Not a powerful arm, but a powerful arm enough to play. High intelligence.” Keefer notes the Colts are looking to host the Panthers for joint practices before their first preseason game.

The Colts think fourth-round TE Kylen Granson can get up to 245-250 pounds. He’s currently listed at 239. (Kevin Bowen)

can get up to 245-250 pounds. He’s currently listed at 239. (Kevin Bowen) Ballard told local reporters the team is really high on the potential for S Julian Blackmon and WR Michael Pittman as young, developing players in 2021.

and WR as young, developing players in 2021. He also stressed it’s a big year for former second-round DE Ben Banogu considering they spent their first two picks on players at the same position. The Colts think Banogu has the character and talent to succeed, he just needs some confidence.

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence explained that the team is moving him along slowly due to his recent shoulder surgery.

“I really appreciate the staff here,” Lawrence said via Pro Football Talk. “[They’re] just looking out for my best interest, trying to slowly get me back in game shape and throwing shape for practice, so I can go out there full-go whenever the whole team is back together. So, that’s been good for me. I want to get out there and just throw and go. But I think it’s better for me in the long run, just to take it slow and get acclimated — just because I’m still recovering from my left shoulder [surgery]. It’s feeling great, no complaints here. I’m making great progress. But I’ve still got to just be smart and take it easy. But yeah, I’m wanting to go out there and throw a lot, but we’re keeping it at around 30 to 40 balls, not including the warm-up. So, [we’re] keeping it light just to make sure I’m feeling good.”

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said RB Travis Etienne has been working as a wide receiver so far in rookie mini-camp.

“At the worst-case scenario, you have a running back with the skillset of a wide receiver,” Meyer said via John Oehser of the team website. “Best-case scenario you’ll have a hybrid player who does both and that’s what we’re hoping to develop out of Travis.” Etienne said he is open to the possibility of playing both positions. “I feel great about it,” Etienne said. “It’s going to help me maximize my opportunity and skill set. I feel like coach knows what’s he’s doing and I think it’s going to work out well. “Football is a game of matchups. We’re just trying to get the best matchups. I feel like he know what’s he’s doing and I think it’s going to work out well.”

Texans

Texans’ HC David Culley spoke about rookie QB Davis Mills : “I thought Nick Caserio and staff did a great job earmarking a guy who fit what a quarterback in the NFL is all about. We really love what he’s all about, all the intangibles he has. He’s a prototype NFL quarterback. He fit what our model was for a guy at that position.” (Aaron Wilson)

spoke about rookie QB : “I thought and staff did a great job earmarking a guy who fit what a quarterback in the NFL is all about. We really love what he’s all about, all the intangibles he has. He’s a prototype NFL quarterback. He fit what our model was for a guy at that position.” (Aaron Wilson) Culley also mentioned rookie WR Nico Collins : “Pep (Hamilton) had him at Michigan. He is the prototype wide receiver: big, strong, 50-50 catch guy. Very tough kid.” (Wilson)

: “Pep (Hamilton) had him at Michigan. He is the prototype wide receiver: big, strong, 50-50 catch guy. Very tough kid.” (Wilson) Culley commented on the team’s decision to draft TE Brevin Jordan : “We feel like we got a steal with him. It was a no-brainer with the ability he has.” (Wilson)

: “We feel like we got a steal with him. It was a no-brainer with the ability he has.” (Wilson) When asked if QB Deshaun Watson will attend minicamp or OTAs, Culley said the following: “I have nothing to say about that at this time.” (Wilson)