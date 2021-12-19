AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- Per Alexa Ross, Colts QB Carson Wentz likely clinched playing 75 percent of Indianapolis’ QB snaps vs. New England, giving the Eagles their first-round pick.
Jaguars
Former Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said he apologized to the team for not fulfilling his promise.
“I just apologize to Jacksonville,” Meyer said, via Ian Rapoport. “I love Jacksonville. It’s one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad’s a great owner. It’s heart-breaking. I just had a dream of it becoming a destination place with a new facility he agreed to build and some day to walk into that stadium where it’s standing room only. Because I know how bad the people of Jacksonville want it. So, I’m just heartbroken that we weren’t able to do that. I still believe it’s going to be done. It’s too good of a place.”
Meyer added he still believes QB Trevor Lawrence will be a star in the NFL despite the rough start to his career.
“He’s going to be great,” Meyer said. “He’s 22 years old, thrust into a place that lost 15 straight games. He had some devastating injuries to his offensive skill guys – (DJ) Chark went down and (Travis) Etienne, then (Jamal) Agnew and then our TE Dan Arnold. Those are our fast guys. And we had enough (talent), I’m not blaming that, but we had to be more creative. I just think we could’ve done better. But there is zero doubt Trevor is going to be a great NFL quarterback.”
Meyer claims he thought he was going to turn things around leading up to Week 14’s game vs. Tennessee.
“I go back to the last game we played, and man, our defense kept going,” Meyer said. “And going. And our locker room was great and they kept just pushing and pushing and people kept going and not complaining. I really felt still in my heart once we get this … my gosh we hadn’t scored more than a touchdown in five weeks or whatever. Once we get this organized, we could flip this thing. I mean this year. Man. And I don’t believe in blaming players, I don’t believe in that. I was really disappointed.”
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports Jaguars owner Shad Khan had decided to fire Meyer before the Lambo incident was reported.
- A source told La Canfora Meyer’s benching of RB James Robinson sealed his fate: “It was almost like there became a moral obligation to fire him after the way he handled Robinson’s benching and with the way he treated people..It was the right thing to do. Nothing was changing. He wasn’t getting any better. It kept getting worse.”
- Meyer denied the incident with K Josh Lambo occurred: “It was like, ‘Wait a minute, where is this coming from?’ I’ve certainly made a few mistakes but those weren’t right.” (Rapoport)
Texans
- Texans’ OL Tytus Howard will be expected to shift back to left tackle next week. He originally moved over from left guard but was forced to switch positions once again this week after the team placed veteran G Lane Taylor on the reserve list. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans’ HC David Culley on Howard going back to left guard: “It looks like he played fairly well. That guy will do whatever you want to be done. He’s gifted enough and skilled enough to play multiple positions. He has been Team, Team, Team for us.” (Wilson)
- Culley was happy with the Texans’ win over Jacksonville: “I thought offensively and defensively we were doing the things we wanted to do, taking care of the ball on offense, had some consistency. Defensively, did a nice job keeping them out of the end zone. As good a consistent first half as we’ve had.” (Wilson)
- Culley also commented on the strong game by K Kai’imi Fairbairn: “He’s our kicker. We have the utmost confidence in him. We’re going to kick him until his leg can’t kick anymore.” (Sarah Barshop)
