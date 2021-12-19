AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Former Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said he apologized to the team for not fulfilling his promise.

“I just apologize to Jacksonville,” Meyer said, via Ian Rapoport. “I love Jacksonville. It’s one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad’s a great owner. It’s heart-breaking. I just had a dream of it becoming a destination place with a new facility he agreed to build and some day to walk into that stadium where it’s standing room only. Because I know how bad the people of Jacksonville want it. So, I’m just heartbroken that we weren’t able to do that. I still believe it’s going to be done. It’s too good of a place.”

Meyer added he still believes QB Trevor Lawrence will be a star in the NFL despite the rough start to his career.