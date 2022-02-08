AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- Raiders DB coach Ron Milus will likely join Colts DC Gus Bradley in Indianapolis. (Stephen Holder)
Jaguars
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said that he’s relieved the team was able to hire HC Doug Pederson and is excited to get to work with the former Super Bowl-winning coach.
“We’re really excited, obviously I talked to him briefly on the phone, I guess that was Thursday night, and then today, first time meeting him in person, just seems like a really great guy,” Lawrence said, via PFT. “Obviously, he’s had a lot of success. His resume kind of speaks for itself. He’s an offensive guy, played quarterback in the NFL. All of those things make me really excited, and it’s something that I’m just excited to get to work with him and see what he brings to the table. I think everybody’s excited, everybody’s really relieved we got our guy. To be able to move forward and just go to work now is a good feeling.”
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says he thinks Pederson initially had some misgivings about the front office structure in Jacksonville, which is why he was not among the team’s initial finalists for the position.
- However, Breer adds Jaguars owner Shad Khan appears to recognize he needs to add to his front office if he’s not going to fire GM Trent Baalke right away which is why he’s hiring an EVP.
Texans
- Texans assistant WR coach Ben McDaniels is a potential promotion candidate to QB coach on HC Lovie Smith‘s staff. (Adam Caplan)
- Texans GM Nick Caserio maintains Smith displayed the qualities the team was looking for in their next head coach: “We had numerous discussions with countless coaches, executives, and players, and what revealed itself is that Lovie has both the leadership and people skills it takes to lead us forward.” (James Palmer)
- Texans CEO Cal McNair believes in Caserio’s plan and believes that the pieces are falling together for the team: “The last couple of seasons have been disappointing, but I believe in the vision Nick Caserio has for our football team moving forward and I see the pieces coming together.” (Aaron Wilson)
- In Smith’s introductory press conference on Tuesday, McNair continued: “This is an exciting day. My family and I are extremely competitive and the last couple of seasons have been hard for all of us, but I believe in Nick Caserio. Our entire organization is a better place than last year.” (Wilson)
- Texans GM Nick Caserio commented on the hiring process, adding that the team was never set to hire Josh McCown and had never counted out Brian Flores due to his lawsuit: “Coach Smith is one of the most respected figures in the league. As I worked through this I realized the best opportunity was to move forward with Lovie Smith as the head coach.” (Wilson)
- Smith let it be known that he will be calling defensive plays this year and said he wasn’t sure when he entered the consideration to become the head coach: “I didn’t know exactly when I became a candidate. I was in the background giving advice. After they looked at those people, they got to see me in every situation. I’ve done it before. I was excited and knew I could lead the program.” (Wilson)
- Smith was set on retaining Pep Hamilton, who he says he has attempted to hire before without luck. He also wants Hamilton on board to help groom QB Davis Mills: “It was a must as I see it.” (Wilson)
- Smith says he has an “old school” football philosophy and wants to present a tough, hard-nosed offense that runs the ball and a defense that is centered on getting takeaways. (Brooks Kubena)
