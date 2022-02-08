AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said that he’s relieved the team was able to hire HC Doug Pederson and is excited to get to work with the former Super Bowl-winning coach.

“We’re really excited, obviously I talked to him briefly on the phone, I guess that was Thursday night, and then today, first time meeting him in person, just seems like a really great guy,” Lawrence said, via PFT. “Obviously, he’s had a lot of success. His resume kind of speaks for itself. He’s an offensive guy, played quarterback in the NFL. All of those things make me really excited, and it’s something that I’m just excited to get to work with him and see what he brings to the table. I think everybody’s excited, everybody’s really relieved we got our guy. To be able to move forward and just go to work now is a good feeling.”