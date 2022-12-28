AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

When the Colts traded for veteran QB Matt Ryan, both sides had different expectations. Indianapolis thought they were getting a reliable veteran and Ryan thought he’d be the final piece to an excellent team with a strong offensive line and run game to rely on. Instead, the line has been porous and Ryan has cracked under pressure.

“It has been harder, I think, than any of us would’ve anticipated,” Ryan said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “I felt confident coming into the year … But I’ve also learned you just never know how things are going to shake out.”

Ultimately the poor play led to Ryan being benched not just once, but twice, which is shaping to be an ignominious end to an otherwise strong career.

“There is a little bit of that surprise and shock at the beginning,” Ryan said, “but it’s a decision they had to make, and as a player, as a teammate, you have to move forward.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said he is not considering benching their starters for Week 17 against the Texans: “There is never a meaningless game.” (ProFootballTalk)

Titans

ESPN’s Dan Graziano points out the Titans rested RB Derrick Henry a few years ago in a similar situation where they had a meaningless game before a potential playoff-clinching regular-season finale.

