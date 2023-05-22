AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Only one member of the Colts’ offensive coaching staff under new HC Shane Steichen is older than 50 and two others are in their 40s. Everyone else is in their 30s and that was absolutely done on purpose by Steichen.

“I kind of wanted to go that route offensively,” Steichen said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “Young energy, youth, hungry. I kind of wanted to build that kind of culture offensively from a coaching staff, just being able to relate to the players, bring that energy, bring that relatability. Times are changing … Just bring that energy into that building every single day is what we want to get done.”

Perhaps the lack of experience will be exposed once the season starts. Other young coaches in Steichen’s shoes have opted to add experienced voices to their staff to provide balance, and he has that on defense with veteran DC Gus Bradley. Steichen wanted to make sure he created an environment on offense where coaches could be creative, however.

“There’s a lot of energy, there is a lot of creativity, there’s a lot of new ideas,” Colts OL coach Tony Sporano Jr. said. “Guys aren’t afraid to speak up and be part of something collaborative, which I think has been awesome.”

Colts assistant LB coach Cato June was selected to participate in this week’s Coach Accelerator program at the May NFL owners meetings. The program is intended to increase exposure between owners and executives and diverse coaching talent with the goal of increasing the number of minority head coaching hires.

Jaguars

SI.com’s John Shipley writes undrafted Colorado State LB Dequan Jackson stood out to him during minicamp and could have a chance to crack the end of the roster as a special teams contributor as a rookie.

On the flip side of that, Shipley thinks there's a good deal of pressure on S Daniel Thomas ' roster spot and he'll be on the bubble in training camp.

‘ roster spot and he’ll be on the bubble in training camp. According to Shipley, Jaguars HC Doug Pederson has not heard any news concerning a timeline on the suspension of LT Cam Robinson.

Titans

Titans QB coach Charles London and RB coach Tony Dews were selected to participate in this week’s Coach Accelerator program at the May NFL owners meetings. The program is intended to increase exposure between owners and executives and diverse coaching talent with the goal of increasing the number of minority head coaching hires.