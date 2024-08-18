AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard believes in their tight end room to get the job done despite their lack of a dominant presence at the top of the position. Ballard has faith in their talent and in HC Shane Steichen to get the most out of their players.

“Do we have a, per se, superstar in the group? Probably not,” Ballard said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “Do we have really good players at the group? Yeah.”

“I think with Shane and our offensive staff, they’re going to play to the strengths. So, if those guys end up having to be on the field more, 12-, 13- personnel every once in a while, then he’ll do it. He’ll do whatever he thinks and adjust to whatever to win.”

Jaguars

The Jaguars brought back S Tashaun Gipson Sr. recently who spent three years in Jacksonville earlier in his career. Gipson expressed his love for the organization and likes the direction they are headed.

“Just the way that the league works, obviously it’s hard to kind of circle back to where you’ve come from,” Gipson said, via Zach Goodall of the Jaguars Wire. “But this was always one of my most favorite places that I’ve played in.”

“You can see that things are turning around here. Obviously on the field and off the field.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars worked out DT Joe Gaziano and DE Porter Gustin.

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan assessed the competition for the No. 3 running back spot between Hassan Haskins, Julius Chestnut and Jabari Small.

“I think Julius has played well for himself, he’s putting himself out there. Played well overall, done all the things we ask the running back to do, so he got the first carries” Callahan said via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “And then, I think Jabari Small played really well, too, so we’ve got some competition there.

“And I think (Small and Chestnut) have played probably a little bit better than Hassan at this point, and obviously Hassan is a special teams demon, and that matters too. So, that competition is ongoing and we’ve got another week to go.”