AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Former Colts C Jeff Saturday believes G Quenton Nelson could successfully convert to left tackle and replace LT Anthony Castonzo but is skeptical over whether Indianapolis should move their best interior lineman to the outside.

“From Q’s perspective, could he do it? I don’t have any doubt he could do it (and) make that transition over,” Saturday said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “As many snaps as he’s carried, he understands the flow of the game, the speed of the game, what has to happen out there, so he could definitely train it. I think the concern you would have is by moving him over there, what kind of physicality do you lose? With Frank, the way that he runs his offense, and the way they design plays, so much of that comes behind the pull of the guard and the kick outs and the wrap ups, and a lot of play-action off of those. So is it really worth to it move your best guy, who has been as dominant as he has inside, over to there?”

Saturday continued that Nelson has proven extremely beneficial against interior rushers, while the Colts could look toward free agency or the 2021 NFL Draft for a left tackle.

“Basically, tackles block ends. I’m not trying to dimmish the position because those dudes make the most money on the line because of the guys they have to block. But, internally, most quarterbacks are bothered by guys coming through the middle. What Q has provided inside and the nastiness and attitude, it will take a lot of time. There’s going to be good (tackles) coming out, good guys hitting the market and I’m sure Ballard has started to look at all those guys.”

Jaguars

New Jaguars’ GM Trent Baalke spoke about his new role in Jacksonville, as well as how he will fit together with HC Urban Meyer.

“You’re always looking for the right fit,” said Baalke, via John Oehser of Jaguars.com. “I’ve been in this business for a long time, and think the fit is the critical aspect. It’s something that has to be there for you to have any success. I know this: We share a vision here between ownership, between the head coach, and myself. We’re very focused. I’m glad to be a part of it. I know there’s a tremendous amount of work that needs to be done, but I’m also extremely confident that we can build an organization together that the city of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville faithful will be proud of for years to come.” Meyer also weighed in on the situation of working with Baalke and owner Shad Khan in 2021.