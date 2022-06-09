AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts third-round OL Bernhard Raimann has made a strong first impression on his new HC Frank Reich.

“Yeah, Bernhard’s done a really, really nice job. Really smart, really engaged, really athletic for the position,” Reich said, via ColtsWire.com. “It’s only obviously been a short time so far, but he’s made a very good first impression. You can tell he’s got that right mindset of an offensive lineman. It’s about the unit, it’s about the team. Willing to do whatever it takes, all the things that we saw on film from him in college – his athleticism, his bend, his power. Those are things that, now it’s just a question of putting that to the test at this level against a higher level of competition and doing it down in and down out.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson was asked how RB Travis Etienne is doing in practice after missing his rookie season in 2021 due to injury.

“Really well. Gosh, it’s just exciting to get him out here and get him on the grass this whole offseason and really work with him,” Pederson said in his press conference. via Pro Football Talk. “He’s doing a great job handling a lot of information we’re throwing at the guys and putting him in different spots. [We’re] just seeing what he can do right now.”

Titans

Titans CB Caleb Farley said he feels better than he ever has after a knee injury in Week 6 cost him the remainder of his rookie season.

“Anything I’ve said I wanted to do, I still want to do,” Farley said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “I want to win. I want to dominate. That’s my mentality.”