AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor said it was his decision to miss Week 6’s game due to an ankle injury: “You just know your body.” (Stephen Holder)

As for Week 7, Taylor responded that he is "feeling pretty good."

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell said they have a lot of confidence in second-year CB Tyson Campbell and he’s done well to keep focused on every play.

“We have the confidence because we’ve seen him in practice and we understand that he’s a good player,” Caldwell said, via John Shipley of FanNation. “That position, a lot of positions in the back end, you hear it all the time, you’ve got to have a short memory, and he did a good job of coming back and playing the next play, and that’s what you have to do. They’re going to make plays at times, and you just have to brush it off and come back and go back to battle.”

Titans

Titans DT Denico Autry feels like he has a chip on his shoulder after the Colts decided against re-signing him as a free agent in 2021.

“It just made me feel like I wasn’t good enough,” Autry said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “It put a chip on my shoulder.”

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons is glad that the organization signed Autry last year and thinks his presence makes it difficult for offenses to double-team him.

“I appreciate the Colts for letting him walk because it was a great pickup for us,” Simmons said. “Me and Denico, we push each other. When he gets that 1-on-1, I can depend on him to win it and it makes it hard for teams to keep trying to double-team me.”

Titans DE Mario Edwards spoke about the chemistry he has with Autry that they developed during their time with the Raiders.

“We developed a chemistry with each other,” Edwards said. “I know when he gives me a certain look, he’s about to do something, and vice-versa.”