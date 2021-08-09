AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence, Titans

Colts

The Colts are thin at offensive tackle and still have not determined who will start at left tackle for Week 1. While OT Sam Tevi and OT Will Holden have gotten reps with the first-team, neither has established themselves as the starter. However, the Colts are optimistic about OT Eric Fisher‘s recovery from his torn Achilles that he suffered in January.

The team hasn’t placed a timetable on Fisher’s return, but he has caught the eye of Colts HC Frank Reich while working off to the side with the training staff.

“Watching a couple of his workouts, with our trainers working him out, I think he looks really good,” Reich said via Joel Erickson of IndyStar.com. “In fact, I saw him doing something the other day, and I yelled over, ‘Put some pads on him!’”

The Colts signed Fisher knowing that he would likely be unavailable to start the season, however, that didn’t dissuade them from bringing in the former Chiefs left tackle.

“Just talking to him, he’s got — this sounds corny, but I’m going to say it anyway — the eye of the tiger,” Reich said. “This guy is locked in. That’s what’s most important to me, is that the player has a mindset of, ‘I have to fight to get back Week 1, Week 2, whatever it is.’ I just sense that the man is doing everything he can to be back the very first day he can be back, and not a second later.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer claims the team hasn’t decided whether first-round QB Trevor Lawrence will start week one.

“No, oh no,” Meyer said, via NFL.com. “If he’s not the quarterback we think we can win with — we haven’t made that decision. It’s not a four-year plan. It’s not fair to these players. It’s a one-year plan.” Passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Lawrence has been impressive at the line of scrimmage during practices. “When you’re doing these blitz periods, are we getting guys blocked up?” Schottenheimer said. “He’s a young quarterback, so if he is our starter, we expect we’ll get a lot of pressure. People are going to test him and blitz him. He sees that stuff really well so he’s able to move and answer problems. Every so often, when there’s a free runner, it’s ‘OK, what happened, what did you not see?’ “

Lawrence talked about turning his performance around in training camp: “It’s day by day. But I think these last two days, I’ve kind of bounced back and put two good days together; struggled a little bit earlier in the week. So, I was pleased with it….” (John Oehser)

Titans

Titans WR A.J. Brown said QB Ryan Tannehill is one of the most underrated players in the game.

“He’s not in the top-10 talk, or whatever; to me, it’s nonsense,” Brown said, via NFL.com. “Many games we came back, we fought back, two minutes. Derrick (Henry) doesn’t get the ball every play. Somebody’s got to throw us the ball and he’s very accurate. Anybody who’s sleeping on him is nonsense. But he doesn’t really care about that stuff and neither do we. I think his head is in a good place.”