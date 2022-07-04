AFC Notes: Colts, James Robinson, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich mentioned that RB Nyheim Hines is working at receiver during training camp in order to see exactly what he can do.

“We’ve done that before, probably a little bit more during this OTAs — just wanting to see, test his limits,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “How much can he do? We always try to get him involved in the pass game anyway, but get him a little more work at receiver during a time when this is more of a pass camp. This is more of a pass camp than it is anything. So, a good opportunity for him to get that cross-training.”

Jaguars

Jaguars RB James Robinson‘s recovery from an Achilles’ injury could be paramount for the team’s offense this season even though RB Travis Etienne is expected to make his debut.

“Feels pretty good to be back running again. So, it’s day by day,” Robinson said, via John Shipley of SI.com.“Just kind of staying focused and not getting too down about it. I know I can come back from it. So I mean, I just try to be strong-minded and come back and not rush it. … I’m very excited. I mean, I am just letting my body recover. When I’m ready, I’ll be ready.”

Entering his second season, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence also realizes the importance of Robinson’s return.

“He’s doing really good. I think his mindset is really good. Obviously, I don’t see a lot of the rehab he does. He’s on his own for a lot of that, but I think his mind is in the right place and I know he’s excited to get back,” Lawrence said. “He’s kind of itching to get back, but [we need to] take our time. We’re not going to win a game right now. We need everybody to get healthy, so that’s the biggest thing. He understands that, so [he’s] just taking his time and making sure he’s healthy before he comes back, but I know he’s really excited. Just to see the way this offseason has gone; we’ve had conversations and just really excited about where we’re headed.”

Titans

Titans recently signed OL Jamarco Jones said that HC Mike Vrabel brings the same intensity as when he was an assistant coach at Ohio State in 2013.

“It’s the same intensity in practice that I saw when I was recruited by him then,” Jones said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “He still brings the same juice now. It is great to be around somebody who played the game. He is in our meetings in the o-line room, giving us pointers on how to block defensive linemen. You don’t see that too often. So, it is great to have coach Vrabes around.”

Vrabel thinks that Jones’ “best football is in front of him” and views him as a left guard who can also play in multiple positions.

“This is a player we feel his best football is in front of him. We’ve been able to evaluate him against some very good opponents. This year he played left guard against the Saints, and we’re hoping he can start there and compete at left guard. But he has versatility as well, and has played all across the line.”