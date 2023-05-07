AFC Notes: Colts, Patriots, Titans

Colts

Colts G Quenton Nelson said he’s excited about playing alongside first-round QB Anthony Richardson after watching his film.

“Yeah, really excited,” Nelson said, via the Colts’ official Youtube. “Just heard great things about him, and his character, and person he is. And then seeing his film, you see what can do on the field is pretty extraordinary. He dominated the combine and did really well in college football this year.”

Patriots

The Patriots’ decision to trade back three spots in the first round and pick up a fourth-round pick from the Steelers caught the attention of a few other teams, as it was relatively cheap for a first-round trade. The Steelers took OT Broderick Jones, who was widely expected to be a target of the Jets picking right after New England. Given Patriots HC Bill Belichick‘s longstanding ire against the Jets, it raised eyebrows.

“They should have had to give up a [third-round pick] and not a four to move up there,” another NFL GM said via Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. “Belichick did it just to f— the Jets. He sold low because he knew the Steelers were going to take the kid the Jets wanted to take.” “Bill will try to screw them over any chance he gets. He knew exactly what he was doing,” another personnel executive from a team picking in the mid-first said. According to Matt Schneidman, the Patriots are scheduled to have joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay this training camp. Titans Titans first-round OT Peter Skoronski said he’s overjoyed to be joining the organization and always felt Tennessee was a great option for him. “Very relieved, very happy,” said Skoronski, via Dan Pompei of The Athletic. “I couldn’t be happier with the destination. I knew when the process started that the Titans were a great option. I’m ready to be a Titan.” When asked about his arm measurements being less than desirable, Skoronski said no teams “put me in a box” which prevented him from playing offensive tackle at the NFL level. “I sort of let them know that I didn’t like being reduced to a measurement like that,” Skoronski said. “And most teams were pretty open to understanding. No one really put me in the box of ‘you can’t play tackle.’ So I was encouraged by that.” Titans GM Ran Carthon considers Skoronski to be a “complete offensive lineman.” “I thought he was a complete offensive lineman,” Carthon says. “You like the efficiency he plays with. He’s one of those guys who just knows how to block his man and does it at a high level. The number one word I think of when I think about the way he plays is efficient.”