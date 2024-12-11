Colts Designating C Ryan Kelly & LB Jaylon Carlies To Return

Colts HC Shane Steichen announced that C Ryan Kelly and fifth-round LB Jaylon Carlies will be designated to return from injured reserve today, per George Bremer.

This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Kelly, 31, is a former first-round pick by the Colts back in 2016 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10.45 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $1.4 million for the 2019 season.

The Colts picked up Kelly’s fifth-year option for the 2020 season which paid him a base salary of $10.35 million. He then signed a four-year, $50 million extension with Indianapolis.

Kelly is due a base salary of $11.375 million in the last year of that deal. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Kelly has appeared in seven games for the Colts, making seven starts at center. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 19 center out of 36 qualifying players.

Carlies, 23, was a three-year starter at Missouri at safety. He was drafted by the Colts with the No. 151 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and converted to linebacker.

He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4,157,629 rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $336,240.

In 2024, Carlies has appeared in seven games for the Colts and recorded 21 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass deflection.