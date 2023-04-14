AFC Notes: Colts, Shaq Leonard, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said LB Shaquille Leonard is “progressing well” from his second back surgery but wouldn’t put a timetable on his return.

“Shaq has been progressing well,” Steichen said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “I’m not going to put a timetable on his return.”

Colts LB Zaire Franklin mentioned Leonard is “feeling good” and he’s frequently rehabbing at the team facility.

“I know he’s getting after it,” said Franklin. “It’s no lack of work that he’s putting in. I know he’s feeling good about the work he’s putting in. Last year was a lot for him, both on and off the field. I see him in there every day doing everything he can to get back. He’s just taking his time. He has a long road to it, but he’s making some progress and he’ll be ready to go.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans told reporters that the team isn’t looking for the player they choose with the second overall pick to change the face of the entire franchise.

“It’s exciting for us to have the No. 2 pick, but also at the same time, there is no pressure where a young man is picked,” Ryans said, via NFL.com. “I think it’s unfair to ask a guy just because you’re picked No. 2 overall, you have to come in and you’re the face of our franchise and you’re the leader. That’s unfair to the guy. I’m not going to put that type of weight on the shoulders of whoever that is that we pick. That’s not what we’re anticipating. That’s not what we’re expecting them to do. We’re expecting them to come in, be a great teammate, work hard, be deliberate in what you’re doing and have a mindset to get better each and every day. That’s the mindset, no matter if it’s pick two or the last pick of the draft. Really doesn’t matter when you get picked. Leaders, those guys will grow based on our team. Each team is different. We have leaders in our locker room already, so I’m not asking a guy to come in and be this savior for our team. We’re asking him to come in and put his head down and just work.”

Titans

Titans DL Jeffery Simmons, who received a four-year, $94 million extension, said he hopes to play his entire career in Tennessee.

“I never picture myself wearing another color than two-tone blue, other than a gold jacket,” Simmons said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “This is a great day. I hope I retire here, and I hope I can make this franchise happy.”

Simmons’ four-year, $94 million extension includes a $24 million signing bonus and base salaries of $16.55 million, $17.55 million, $20.223 million and $23.05 million in the new years of the deal. His 2023 base salary was lowered to $1.13 million after previously being $10.7 million under the fifth-year option. (OverTheCap)

Smith’s 2024 salary and $6 million of his 2025 salary are fully guaranteed at signing. An additional $6.47 million of his 2025 salary and $11.5 million of his 2026 salary become guaranteed early in the 2025 league year. He can also earn up to $2.25 million in per-game roster bonuses over the life of the deal, $450,000 annually.