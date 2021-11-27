AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts’ HC Frank Reich and QB Carson Wentz both addressed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that they will face this week, including LB Devin White.

“He leads the NFL as far as inside ’backers are concerned with hits and pressures on the quarterback,” Reich said, via George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin. “Rare combination of instincts and speed, a really good player. I mean, just flies all over the field, aggressive – a lot of respect for Devin White for sure. Inside, those two linebackers, one of the better combos of two linebackers inside in the league.”

“They definitely fly around,” Wentz said. “They make things really confusing on you, so that’ll be fun. A fun matchup for us, really. There’s no weak spot on that defense that I can see, so it’ll make it fun.”

Texans

Albert Breer writes that there are lingering questions in league circles about the possibility that David Culley could be one-and-done in Houston.

could be one-and-done in Houston. However, Breer doesn’t think this is really coming from the Texans, at least not yet.

Breer mentions that Culley not having a background with GM Nick Caserio has led to some wondering about his future as Texans’ head coach and whether Caserio will target someone with ties to the Patriots.

Titans