AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

As the fallout from the Carson Wentz trade continues, more continues to come out about why Indianapolis made this deal to jettison their starting quarterback after just a year without a clear and viable replacement. It’s becoming increasingly clear that Wentz’s erratic play on the field wasn’t the only or even the biggest reason.

“It’s about the intangibles. It’s about his presence in the locker room. It is not that he is a bad guy, he is just the wrong guy,” Bob Kravitz, a senior writer for the Athletic and long-time Indianapolis-based reporter, said on the Al Galdi Podcast. “The Colts felt like he lacked leadership. He didn’t have the right personality for this locker room. They just felt like they couldn’t move forward with him.”

“When you consider how much they gave up to get him, that is really a reflection on Carson. They felt like they were not going to double down on a mistake they made one year earlier. A lot of it is things that only coaches and players see, the intangibles that you need from a quarterback, that the Colts felt were lacking.

“The guy has massive talent, and maybe the light will come on for him somewhere…Those last two games he couldn’t make the layups. He had guys wide open in the flat and he consistently tried to throw it into double coverage.”

The Colts are not expected to tender restricted free agent DT Taylor Stallworth, according to his agent Ian Rapoport)

Texans

Ian Rapoport reports that the Texans have received strong offers of multiple first-round picks and more for QB Deshaun Watson , adding that the Panthers and Saints are two teams that have made such offers.

PFN's Aaron Wilson reports Texans LB Christian Kirksey's two-year deal with the Texans has a $10.5 million maximum value and a base value of $8 million, including a $2 million signing bonus and base salaries of $2 million and $4 million. His 2022 base salary is guaranteed, making the total guaranteed money $4 million. Kirksey can make up to $1 million annually in per-game roster bonuses and $250,000 in annual incentives.

Texans WR Chris Conley ‘s one-year contract is worth $2 million total with a $1.5 million base salary, $500,000 fully guaranteed, a $250,000 signing bonus, up to $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and an additional $500,000 bonus for catches and playtime incentives. (Wilson)

for a workout. (Wilson) Illinois OT Vederian Lowe had dinner with the Texans before his pro day. (Wilson)

Titans

Titans OLB Harold Landry ‘s five-year deal with the team is worth $87.5 million with $52.5 million in practical guarantees. Landry receives a $19 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.25 million, $15 million, $17.25 million, and $17.5 million in each of the last two years. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s five-year deal with the team is worth $87.5 million with $52.5 million in practical guarantees. Landry receives a $19 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.25 million, $15 million, $17.25 million, and $17.5 million in each of the last two years. (Aaron Wilson) Landry’s 2022 and 2023 base salaries are fully guaranteed. His 2024 base salary is guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2023 league year.

Titans LS Morgan Cox‘s one-year, $1.272 million deal includes $152,500 guaranteed. (Over The Cap)