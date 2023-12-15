AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts OT Bernhard Raimann said he immediately studied film of his mistakes in Week 14’s loss to the Bengals.

“Of course it did,” Raimann said, via Mike Chappell. “It obviously did. The ride back. That night. The day after. What you want to do is just crawl in a hole and keep watching (the video) over and over again.”

“Every week is a challenge and that’s how you’ve got to approach it,” Raimann said. “It doesn’t get easy at any point in the season. Every player is elite and elite in his own way. He has his own physical gifts. It’s tough, but you also learn a lot about yourself because these people are going to expose you. Then it’s up to you to either crumble or stand up and prove you’re up to it.”

Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter thinks their offense put Raimann in difficult situations against Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson.

“Yeah, Hendrickson is a heck of a football player,” Cooter said. “I think some of the situational stuff . . . getting into some of those second-and-long and third-and-long pass situations put Bernie in a tough spot. We just all didn’t have our best day (Sunday). Shoot, I didn’t have my best day. I think offensively, it’s not even worth singling out somebody . . . ‘Somebody didn’t have their best day’. The whole offense, we just weren’t quite clicking.”

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 14 and is not expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Titans

Titans rookie QB Will Levis said the team has placed an emphasis on him sliding more and taking care of his body.

“It’s been a point of emphasis, going back to last week,” Levis said, via Titans Wire. “I obviously needed to take the coaching points a little better. I just need to make sure that I know that I am not putting my body in harm’s way. My best ability is my availability, and I have to know that.”