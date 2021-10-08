AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

It was a little surprising to see Colts RB Marlon Mack get 10 carries in Week 4 against the Dolphins after his trade request the week before becoming public. Colts HC Frank Reich said they weren’t showcasing Mack to boost his value, but instead were just trying to adjust to the weather in Florida.

“The plan this week, because we were down in the heat, was to spread the carries out a little bit more,” Reich said via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “That’s one of the reasons why Marlon got a few more than normal.”

Despite the heavier load, Mack’s desire for an opportunity to prove himself more remains. He’s seen action in only two out of the Colts’ four games this season and was a healthy scratch in Week 3.

“That’s part of the business. As a running back, they see you, they say I’m an old man already, but I’m only 25,” Mack said. “That’s why I was like, I’ve got to go out there and get it now, because next year, teams will be like: ‘I don’t want that old running back.’”

Erickson talked to a league source who said other teams might need more time to evaluate their situations at running back before making a move for Mack.

Texans

Texans’ HC David Culley said that GM Nick Caserio continues to look at ways to improve the roster each week.

“Every day we are talking,” Culley said, via TexansWire.com. “Nick and that staff are always looking, just like all teams in the league, everyday they are always looking to see what’s going on in the waiver wire, see what’s happening with guys getting released, see if any of those kind of things would work with us and vice versa. But that’s an everyday thing and sometimes when those things happen you kind of look to see if you could help your team to get better and if you can, you try to make move and sometimes you necessarily can’t do that.”

Texans’ S A.J. Moore spoke about returning from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of four games: “It feels great to be back out there with the guys. ‘The vibe here is great. We love playing together and we love putting it on the line together.” (Aaron Wilson)

spoke about returning from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of four games: “It feels great to be back out there with the guys. ‘The vibe here is great. We love playing together and we love putting it on the line together.” (Aaron Wilson) OUT for Week 5: RB Rex Burkhead (hip), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter)

for Week 5: RB (hip), QB (not injury related – personal matter) QUESTIONABLE for Week 5: WR Danny Amendola (thigh), T Marcus Cannon (back), TE Brevin Jordan (illness)

Titans

Titans’ LB Bud Dupree admits that he has had setbacks with his injury and is still anxious to make his debut with his new team.

“For me, it’s my mind being ahead of my body,” Dupree said, via Paul Kuharsky. “You’ve got to let things like that kind of heal. And I rushed it, kind of let my pride get in the way. I should have waited a little longer. I was so eager to get on the field for my new team, new city, new fans, try to make my place with the players. Redirecting and playing fast, physical football is my game; that’s what I do, being big, fast, and being able to change direction quickly at this size. But, when you can’t do that, it just takes a toll away from the player.”