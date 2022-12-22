AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Malik Willis

Colts

1075TheFan.com’s Kevin Bowen notes the Colts will have an interesting situation this offseason with RB Jonathan Taylor , who will be entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2023.

, who will be entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2023. Past precedent has been for Colts GM Chris Ballard to reward players who outperform their rookie deals with extensions as they enter their contract year, so that would indicate Taylor is due for big money, perhaps pushing the top of the running back market.

to reward players who outperform their rookie deals with extensions as they enter their contract year, so that would indicate Taylor is due for big money, perhaps pushing the top of the running back market. However, Bowen points out the position Taylor plays and an uneven 2022 season with injuries and poor offensive line contributing to a drop in performance will be mitigating factors in negotiations.

Texans

Albert Breer thinks the “safer” call for what the Texans will do with their top pick in round one is to either select Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia DL Jalen Carter than select one of the top quarterback prospects.

“Will Anderson is a less athletic Myles Garrett—not as long or quick, but just as powerful,” an AFC executive tells Breer. “Heavy-handed, more consistent motor than Myles coming out. … And Jalen is a unicorn. Probably the closest thing to [Ndamukong] Suh since Suh, just a total, freakish blend of size, power and athletic ability.”

Titans

Titans OC Todd Downing thinks that rookie QB Malik Willis‘ confidence, command of the huddle, and ability to read defenses have improved.

“Not only in his confidence and his command of the huddle,” Downing said, via Chris Harris of WMSV. “But also just how he diagnoses defenses, and our conversations — the conversations I’ve had with him the last couple of days are different than they were six-to-eight weeks ago — so I’ve been very pleased with how hard he’s worked and the progress he’s made this year.”

Downing added that Willis was able to process route progressions well.

“I think he got in and out of the huddle well, I think he got through his progressions well,” Downing said, via Turron Davenport. “That drive, like many of our drives on Sunday, derailed with a penalty that got us into a behind-the-sticks situation. And that’s going to be hard for anybody, particularly somebody who was kind of thrown in the spur of the moment.”

Titans TE Chigoziem Okonkwo thinks Willis showed better command in Week 15 and appeared “a lot more comfortable” in the game.

“You could tell the way he commanded the huddle was a lot different than when he did back against the Texans and Chiefs,” Okonkwo said, via John Glennon of FanNation. “It seems like he felt a lot more comfortable, and a lot more confident, as well. He’s obviously a lot smarter — the things he’s learned, and he’s got more of a feel for the game.”

Willis thinks that his previous appearances throughout the season will help him going forward.

“I think the previous experience helped a lot, as far as just knowing what it takes and knowing what your routine is going to be in order to prepare,” Willis said. “It’s different every week, who we play. But the way you prepare is the same mostly. It’s just understanding what it takes and going out there every day. Now I get the reps a little more, and it’s just about going out there and getting better.”