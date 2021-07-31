AFC Notes: Colts, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts’ ST coordinator Raymond Ventrone has taken over the team practice in the absence of HC Frank Reich but is still focused on the kicking competition between K Rodrigo Blankenship and K Eddy Pineiro.

“One of the traits you look for in any type of player, we want to see the same guy every day,” Ventrone said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “We felt that last year Rod’s consistency, his ball flight, not a lot of variation on his kicks (made the difference)…It’s hard to deal with a guy who is here one day (points down) and here the next day (points up)…Eddy is a talented guy. He’s had some injuries that he’s dealt with but he’s healthy now and it’ll be a good competition.”

Colts OC Marcus Brady said C Ryan Kelly is expected to miss the next few weeks of practice after sustaining an elbow injury on Thursday. (Jim Ayello)

Jaguars

Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence told the media he had a good week in practice but is mature enough to know there are still areas where he can improve ahead of the 2021 season.

“It was a good week,” Lawrence said, via John Oehser of Jaguars.com. “I feel like we definitely made a lot of strides – individually and as an offense – since the spring. You see everyone getting comfortable, learning the system. It was a really good week. I didn’t have the best day today, but that’s what training camp’s about – working out the kinks and really just owning our offense and our situations that we’re going against. I’m a lot further than I was in the spring, so I feel confident in what I know. There are so many little details. I don’t know if you ever can say, ‘I know it all.’ I’m always learning. There are different situations I’ve got to get used to.” Jaguars’ HC Urban Meyer also commented on Lawrence’s progress up to this point.

“He’s good; his skill set’s there,” Meyer said. “The thing everybody’s got to remember is the defense is not allowed to make a play on the ball right now. All you can evaluate right now is retention and skill set. Plus, plus.” Titans Titans’ RB Brian Hill joins former Falcons’ teammate WR Julio Jones in making a transition to the Titans from Atlanta. Hill has seen firsthand what Jones can do on the field and is excited to be joining him. “Like everybody else, I am excited to have Julio on this team,” Hill said, via Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com. “He brings everything to a team – the leadership role, he is not bigger than the team. He is a star receiver in the NFL, and he is going to block like a tight end, and that is rare. He is going to do whatever he needs to do to help this team win.” Comically, most Titans’ players are comparing Hill to former Titans’ WR Corey Davis, who has moved on to the New York Jets in free agency. “Right now, I am just trying to get everyone to stop calling me Corey Davis,” Hill said. “Everybody in the organization thinks I look like him. I don’t think (I do), but enough people have told me that, I am starting to believe it.” Despite Tennessee already having a strong starting running back in RB Derrick Henry, Hill is looking forward to contributing any way he can for the Titans. “Tennessee is obviously a great fit for anybody who likes to run the ball,” Hill said. “I love the culture here – they harp on hard work, effort, and conditioning, and that is really what I have built my career on. I feel like as long as I keep being me, me and this team are going to be a great fit. What I did last year doesn’t really matter, I am trying to improve on that. I am coming in trying to be a better back than last year. Now that I am here, I just want to help the team however I can, whether that’s on special teams or offense. Whatever they ask of me, that’s what I’ll do.”