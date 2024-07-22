AFC Notes: Cordarrelle Patterson, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson said his shoulder is feeling good and he’s ready to begin training camp.

“I just have been taking it one day at a time,” Watson said, via PFT. “Everything has been set in stone [with the rehab schedule], and I haven’t had any setbacks or anything that’s holding me back.”

Ravens

Ravens’ veteran OT Ronnie Stanley had high praise of C Tyler Linderbaum, calling him the “epicenter” of their offensive line.

“Tyler [Linderbaum], he’s always been a leader [ever] since he’s been here,” Stanley said, via RavensWire. “As a center, you kind of have to step into that role because you really are the eyes and ears of the whole line. You’re the epicenter of everything going on. This year, he’s just taking another step in his communication role. He’s always been clean and sharp with everything he’s said to us, and I think he’s continuing to just make sure everything is as clear as possible.”

Steelers

The Steelers signed RB Cordarrelle Patterson this offseason, who’s known as a player who can fill a variety of roles. Patterson is willing to do whatever the team needs and talked about his comfortability in OC Arthur Smith’s offense.

“Whatever they need,” Patterson said, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “I can play it all. I know my role, and I know what I can bring to this team. Whatever they need me to do, I am that guy. If they don’t need me until Week 8, then I am here. I am here to help these guys get going.”

“I’ve been in this offense for three, going on four years now. Arthur knows me. He knows me up and down and what I can and can’t do, so he’s going to take advantage of that. I’m not coming here to step on anybody’s toes.”