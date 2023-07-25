AFC Notes: Corey Davis, Jack Jones, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Jets

Rumors swirled around Jets WR Corey Davis this offseason about whether or not the team would wind up moving on from their 2022 starter. For now, Davis remains in New York and told reporters he is happy the team decided to keep him.

“All of that was out of my control,” Davis said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “It was kind of a long offseason. There was a point where there was uncertainty. Obviously, with all the moves going on, it’s hard not to think that. It’s still a business, but I’m happy to be here. Happy they kept me.”

Patriots

Patriots CB Jack Jones was arrested in June for attempting to bring a pair of guns onto a plane, yet the team decided not to cut him, with HC Bill Belichick briefly commenting on his attendance at training camp.

“Jack will be out there. It’s a legal process that I can’t comment on,” Belichick said, via Zack Cox of NESN.

Mike Reiss reports that veteran DL Lawrence Guy has reported to training camp amid a reported contact dispute.

has reported to training camp amid a reported contact dispute. According to Reiss, veteran WR Kendrick Bourne has made an impression on his teammates this offseason and could be a bounceback player in 2023.

has made an impression on his teammates this offseason and could be a bounceback player in 2023. As for the team working out running backs Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson , no signing is imminent despite the team still looking for a replacement for RB James Robinson who has since signed with the Giants.

and , no signing is imminent despite the team still looking for a replacement for RB who has since signed with the Giants. Reiss adds that Patriots still need to resolve the issue involving DL Lawrence Guy, who didn’t report to the mandatory minicamp.