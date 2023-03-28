AFC Notes: Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Austin Ekeler, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos Mike Klis of 9 News reports that the Broncos “were asking for a lot” in a trade for WR Courtland Sutton .

. According to Klis, the Broncos specifically wanted a second-round pick for Sutton.

Klis explains the Broncos’ view was that Sutton was a former second-round pick who has had a productive career. However, he’s owed $14.5 million and has had a serious knee injury.

As for Jerry Jeudy, Klis says the Broncos wouldn’t move off of a first-round pick for him. Chargers Chargers HC Brandon Staley complimented RB Austin Ekeler‘s production and his contribution to the team thus far, but added contractual disputes are sometimes part of the business of the NFL. “The respect for Austin from our side of things is at the highest it can be for a player. Since I’ve become a head coach, just a pillar of our offense, one of the team leaders so I think our respect for him is high,” Staley said, via Eric Smith of the team’s website. “I know that the position that he’s in, we’re certainly respectful of and I think there’s been great communication with his team and so we’re understanding of that position. “We’re going to go through this process. I know that GM Tom [Telesco] and I want him to be a part of our football team,” Staley added. “We see him as someone who’s going to help us win a world championship, but we’re also respectful of the position he’s in within his career and what he’s looking for, too. We’re going to be patient, but we love Austin Ekeler.” Staley explained why the team allowed Ekeler’s camp to seek out a trade partner. “I just think these situations happen at different points in players’ careers,” Staley said. “And when it happens, you just communicate fully, you listen to their team, they listen to us. Again, this is part of the business of the NFL, so to me, it’s not a big deal, it’s part of it. As long as the respect factor is high on both sides, there will be a good conclusion. When that is I don’t know, but I know the way we feel about him, to me that’s what’s most important is the way we feel about him.” Chiefs Nate Taylor of The Athletic writes that the possibility of the Chiefs’ acquiring Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins “appears to be unlikely.“

New Mexico S Jerrick Reed will have a top-30 visit with the Chiefs. (Melo)

will have a top-30 visit with the Chiefs. (Melo) Tennessee OT Darnell Wright was in Kansas City recently, potentially for a top-30 visit with the Chiefs. (Billy Marshall)

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said the signing of QB Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t eliminate the possibility of the team drafting a quarterback early in April’s draft.

“If we feel like the guy is worth it, we would do it,” McDaniels said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “He’s a really good player at the most important position in football and so…is making your quarterback room stronger or a strength of your team a bad thing? In our opinion, it’s not.”

McDaniels doesn’t believe Garoppolo’s injuries have been a pattern and are non-coincidental.

“His injuries haven’t been connected to one another,” he said. “Shoulder, foot, ankle, knee, etc., so it’s not one area of his body. So, some of its circumstance, some of its bad luck if you will.”

McDaniels added that the team will need a backup to Garoppolo. He said that could be a veteran option or a rookie that the team develops.

“It could be a rookie; it could be a veteran,” McDaniels said. “I think the goal though is to try to eventually draft a player at that position that you continue to move forward with and develop. We’ve done that. I’ve done that, I’ve been a part of that. I enjoy doing that. I think it’s a really good philosophy to have organizationally so you’re not chasing a brand-new backup quarterback every year and trying to identify who the best fit is. So, see if we can figure that out in the next month here.”

McDaniels mentioned the team will continue to do its homework on Georgia DT Jalen Carter.

“The big thing is to really do our work and know the truth of everything,” McDaniels said. “There are a lot of things that can be speculated about that you have to be careful about pinning on somebody. Once we’ve gone through our process, if we don’t feel we’re safe to draft somebody, we’ll just take him off the board.”

According to Vince Bonsignore, the Raiders are doing deep dives on all of the top quarterback prospects, including Anthony Richardson and Will Levis, as well as Carter.