AFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott expressed the need for the team to be more consistent and clean up pre-snap penalties.

“I thought there were some good things, we showed moments of our standard that we hold ourselves to, but not enough though,” McDermott said, via Bills Wire. “We have to be more consistent starting with penalties, more discipline on pre-snap penalties because it hurts you.”

McDermott admitted that he’s still getting readjusted to the communication aspect of calling plays defensively.

“I’m still working through the communication piece,” McDermott added. “A preseason game is a little bit different than a regular-season game. We’ll go back, just like we do with the players, and evaluate that and talk about some areas that we’ve got to improve on. It was just kind of getting on the same cadence, when I’m going to be in certain spots and when I need information at times, and make sure that information is readily available when I need it.”

Dolphins

Dolphins S Brandon Jones highly praised DC Vic Fangio and HC Mike McDaniel, calling Fangio a “wise” teacher of the game.

“Both of them are geniuses when it comes to football,” Jones said, via Nicky’s Smoke Shop podcast. “I would say Vic is just wise, and Mike is Mike. He has his personality. He’s an amazing person. Super goofy but has different emotions. You know what I mean? I’ll say Vic is just very level-headed. Good? Bad? Doesn’t matter. He’s literally the same. Very mellow about every situation. Which, you don’t know (if you’re doing well or not). You’re like, ‘I feel like I did good. I feel like that was a compliment. I guess I’ll take it as a compliment.’ It’s like those types of situations. It’s been crazy, and it’s been awesome with Vic.”

Jones said Fangio is always a step ahead in preparing their defense.

“I was telling somebody earlier he said he’s playing chess with different types of schemes,” Jones said. “I’ll literally be thinking in my head, we’ll install something, and I’m like “What if we get this (look)?” And, then literally the next PowerPoint, he’s like “Alright, so if we get this (look), this is how it’s going to look.” He’s always on point. My goal is eventually to find one thing throughout the whole season that I can (get before him). That’s my goal.”

Jets

Outkick’s Armando Salguero writes the Jets are privately hopeful LT Duane Brown can clear the PUP list by the end of this week or next.

can clear the PUP list by the end of this week or next. New York’s backup plan at left tackle is former first-rounder Mekhi Becton but Salguero notes he has his own injury concerns having played just one game in the past two seasons. Sources tell Salguero Becton is deeply concerned about reinjury and the Jets have been working to rebuild his confidence in his knee.

but Salguero notes he has his own injury concerns having played just one game in the past two seasons. Sources tell Salguero Becton is deeply concerned about reinjury and the Jets have been working to rebuild his confidence in his knee. The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt notes the Jets used second-round OL Joe Tippmann at center with Aaron Rodgers for the first time in Tuesday’s practice.

at center with for the first time in Tuesday’s practice. Jets HC Robert Saleh added Tippmann will rotate first-team snaps with veteran Connor McGovern going forward. (Rosenblatt)

added Tippmann will rotate first-team snaps with veteran going forward. (Rosenblatt) Saleh said G Alijah Vera-Tucker is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury. (Rosenblatt)

is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury. (Rosenblatt) Saleh said they are easing RB Breece Hall (knee) back into practice but thinks he’s looked strong and explosive. (Rosenblatt)

(knee) back into practice but thinks he’s looked strong and explosive. (Rosenblatt) As for new RB Dalvin Cook, Saleh called him a “dynamic weapon” and thinks he’ll create “a bunch of headaches” for defenses, via Rich Cimini.

Saleh called him a “dynamic weapon” and thinks he’ll create “a bunch of headaches” for defenses, via Rich Cimini. Saleh confirmed Cook will miss practice for at least one week as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Jets RB Michael Carter isn’t concerned about how Cook’s addition may impact his playing time and was assured by Saleh he would still have a role: “I was told by coach it doesn’t change anything for me, but it might.” (Cimini)