AFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, DeAndre Hopkins, Bills, Dolphins

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane was asked about the possibility of Buffalo signing former Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins now that he’s available in free agency. Buffalo expressed some interest in trading for Hopkins and reworking his deal but price was a factor. Arizona’s decision to release Hopkins removes the need for a draft pick to be involved and cuts out a middle man, but Beane noted price remains a factor despite their continued interest.

“We are all about people who want to come to Buffalo,” Beane said in an interview on the Pat McAfee Show. “We love it, especially if they fit. Obviously, DeAndre’s a heck of a talent . . . Nothing but respect for him. It would definitely have to fit with how we would structure the salary and all that. Never rule it out, but know he’s a good player and he’ll probably command a decent contract.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel responded to the team reportedly looking into free-agent RB Dalvin Cook but was aware he could not express their interest in Cook because of the NFL’s tampering rules.

“March 6, 1983, the day I was born, right? Now we take a closer look at that date and that in fact was not yesterday,” McDaniel said, via ProFootballTalk. “Okay, so people that are rumored to be tall, short, people that are rumored to be, you’re not going to get this guy. I’m Year Two. Okay? What I am excited about is talking about the most important thing which is the third day of veteran minicamp and we’ve got a lot of guys that are good players that have an opportunity to get better. Answer your question?”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said he wants DT Quinnen Williams‘ contract situation to get figured out and is confident he’ll continue being a prominent figure in their locker room.

“I speak for everyone — I probably speak for Quinnen — in that we all want get done sooner rather than later,” Saleh before practice. “I’ll let the business guys handle all that stuff, but it’s going to get done. He’ll be here for camp. He’ll be ready to roll and once he is, I’m sure it’ll be the same guy who was here.”

Jets DT Solomon Thomas thinks their team is “buzzing” after bringing in Aaron Rodgers.

“The room is buzzing right now — the building is buzzing — and it’s buzzing for a reason,” Thomas said. “You bring in a solidified Hall of Famer like Aaron Rodgers and it’s going to change some things. His leadership, his knowledge, the way he plays the game — you know he’s going to put up points and you know he’s going to play smart football. It brings a whole new youthfulness around this team, even for the vets.”