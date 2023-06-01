AFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Barry Jackson and Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald note $3.8 million will be needed to sign the Dolphins’ 2023 draft class. After that, the additional post-June 1 cap space could be used to bring in Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, either in a trade or if the Vikings release him.
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel was asked earlier this offseason about if they were happy with their running back group after the draft: “Generally, nothing is off the table. But we’re really happy with the offseason we’ve had, the players that we were able to keep on this roster, the new ones that we’ve added, that we added in the draft and that we’re going to in free agency. There will always be stuff that we’ll investigate because that’s our job.”
- Jackson and Oyefusi also mention defensive line as a position that could use more depth, and points out veteran DL Akiem Hicks remains available and has experience playing for DC Vic Fangio.
- Miami could also save the cap space and carry it over into 2024 to help with their budget next year, per the Herald.
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said OT Terron Armstead (foot) should be ready for training camp after playing through his injury last season, per Joe Schad.
- Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson came up as a trade candidate this offseason. The receiver said he wants to continue playing in Miami and told his agent to handle the situation. (Schad)
- Field Yates notes the Dolphins are set to gain $13.6 million in cap space by way of post-June 1 cut designations.
Jets
- Jets HC Robert Saleh said QB Aaron Rodgers‘ calf is “fine” and he was limited in Wednesday’s practice, per Zack Rosenblatt.
- When asked if New York has any interest in free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins, Saleh responded: “We love our current group. We love our group.” (Rosenblatt)
- Saleh is “very optimistic” about RB Breece Hall (ACL) being ready for Week 1. (Rosenblatt)
- When asked about Duane Brown starting at left tackle, Saleh said the lineman is committed to working for the job: “He doesn’t believe he’s entitled to anything,” per Connor Hughes.
- Brown said he returned from rotator cuff surgery to continue playing because he still feels like he can be productive in the NFL: “I’ve got plenty left,” per Rich Cimini.
- Saleh called WR Corey Davis an “asset” to their offense but wouldn’t elaborate on his contract situation with the receiver entering the last year of his deal: “He’s definitely an asset to this receiving room.” (Hughes)
- Saleh said WR Denzel Mims is “competing his butt off” for a spot on the active roster: “He’s got a chance to compete and make this roster.” (Rosenblatt)
- Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich said DE Micheal Clemons had bumped up to over 290 pounds and they plan on using him similarly to DL John Franklin-Myers by moving outside on run downs and inside in passing situations. (Hughes)
Patriots
- With injury waivers a topic of conversation given the situation with the Raiders and QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Patriots had RB James Robinson sign three injury waivers on his deal with the team, one for each knee and one for his Achilles injury.
- Patriots HC Bill Belichick refused to comment on whether they are interested in free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins: “Yeah, I’m not going to comment on players who aren’t on this team,” via Doug Kyed.
- Regarding assistant Joe Judge‘s role, Belichick said the coach will be involved in multiple areas: “He’ll do whatever I ask him to do… He’ll be involved in a lot of different things,” per Zack Cox.
- Patriots QB Mac Jones had high praise of OC Bill O’Brien: “[He] has done a great job of controlling the room. Everyone’s on the same page.” (Cox)
- Patriots TE Anthony Firkser‘s one-year deal is worth the league minimum at a non-guaranteed $1.08 million including a $550,000 injury-split salary, via Ben Volin.
