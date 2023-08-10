AFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins CBs coach Sam Madison said second-round CB Cam Smith is handling DC Vic Fangio‘s defense well and they are putting him in a lot of different situations this offseason.

“Cam has played a lot of different coverages throughout the course of his career. And he takes it very seriously. He wants to be good, and he wants to put his best foot forward every single play,” said Madison, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “It’s just been fun throwing him in different situations throughout the course of the camp, and he’s handled it very well. I mean, he’s a true defensive back because, when you’re talking about giving up a play or coming up with a play, he has a short memory span, and then he gets right back out there and gives it his all.”

Madison had high praise for CB Kader Kohou‘s performance as a rookie last season.

“He’s done a very good job,” Madison said. “Everybody in the league really knows who he is now and we will see what the next step is for him. He’s always ready to go, so I can throw him in different situations and he’s a strong-minded player and he just goes out there and does his job and he does it very well.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill thinks Kohou is bound to have a “breakout season” in 2023.

“[Kohou] is another guy to look out for this year for a breakout season. Undrafted guy and he’s a dawg. He’s small, but he’s very strong at the line of scrimmage, and he isn’t afraid to tackle.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said WR Braylon Sanders‘ leg injury doesn’t have any structure damage and is hopeful he’ll return next week: “Expect him back in foreseeable future, hopefully next week.” (Jackson)

Jets

Outkick’s Armando Salguero has heard from his league sources that the Jets and RB Dalvin Cook could be as much as $3 million apart on a deal.

could be as much as $3 million apart on a deal. Jets HC Robert Saleh said there is “no question” about LT Duane Brown (shoulder) being ready for Week 1, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. Brown has yet to practice during training camp.

said there is “no question” about LT (shoulder) being ready for Week 1, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. Brown has yet to practice during training camp. On Thursday, Saleh was asked about moving G Alijah Vera-Tucker out to tackle, something the Jets did with some success in 2022. Saleh responded they’d ideally keep him at guard where he’s best but the bottom line is they want their five best offensive linemen on the field. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Per Outkick’s Armando Salguero, the Patriots had veteran RB Leonard Fournette in for a workout but a source told him Fournette was sluggish and not explosive.

in for a workout but a source told him Fournette was sluggish and not explosive. Salguero says the Patriots have been far more interested in signing RB Ezekiel Elliott and put on more of a recruiting pitch during his visit. His source says New England thinks Elliott can help “at their price,” which is likely why a deal hasn’t come together yet.

and put on more of a recruiting pitch during his visit. His source says New England thinks Elliott can help “at their price,” which is likely why a deal hasn’t come together yet. Patriots HC Bill Belichick said they are keeping a watchful eye on recently signed OLB Trey Flowers, who was placed on the PUP list, given he hasn’t played since suffering a foot injury last season: “See how that goes. … We’ll see. Hasn’t played in a while.” (Doug Kyed)

said they are keeping a watchful eye on recently signed OLB who was placed on the PUP list, given he hasn’t played since suffering a foot injury last season: “See how that goes. … We’ll see. Hasn’t played in a while.” (Doug Kyed) Flowers’ one-year contract carries a max value of $2.5 million and includes $50,000 guaranteed from his $1.165 million salary. He can earn up to $510,000 in per-game bonuses and an $825,000 incentive that is classified as not likely to be earned. (Field Yates)