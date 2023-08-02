AFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, Nathaniel Hackett, Jonathan Taylor, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the sense regarding RB Dalvin Cook is that the Dolphins would to have him but they consider him a luxury and it doesn’t appear as though they’re willing to get into a bidding war with the Jets.

is that the Dolphins would to have him but they consider him a luxury and it doesn’t appear as though they’re willing to get into a bidding war with the Jets. According to Fowler, the Dolphins remain optimistic they will get a deal done with DT Christian Wilkins at some point. Although, Fowler adds there isn’t any significant momentum as of now.

at some point. Although, Fowler adds there isn’t any significant momentum as of now. Fowler says there’s a belief S Jevon Holland will do “serious damage” in DC Vic Fangio’s scheme this year.

Jets

Former Broncos HC and current Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett addressed the recent comments made by Sean Payton in which he said last season was “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

“Obviously, [the] last week has been a very unique week for this organization,” Hackett said, via ESPN.com. “I’ve been involved in this business my whole life — 43 years. As a coach, as a coach’s kid, we live in a glass house. We know that. We all live in different rooms, we all have a key for it. It’s one of those things, there’s a code, there’s a way things are done in that house.

“This past week, it’s frustrating and it sucks, but we’re all susceptible to it — the things you do, the mistakes you make. It costs you time on the field, it costs you your job … all those things. And I own all that stuff. That’s a fact. I’ve got no excuses.”

“It’s unfortunate that it had to happen, the comments that were made, but, hey, they did,” Hackett said. “I’ll tell you, I was probably more surprised that it happened now. [I] was definitely expecting them in Week 5 [when the two teams play each other]. So, I’m almost thankful that we got that out of the way. We all understand the way certain people feel and think.”

Hackett added that he hasn’t received an apology from Payton.

Patriots

An NFC scout mentioned the Patriots as an intriguing trade spot for disgruntled Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.

“Honestly, Taylor could play anywhere,” the scout tells Matt Lombardo of Fanbuzz.com. “But the Patriots may be a team to watch. He’s a stud player, a stud person, can run, can catch, and he’s even really good in pass protection.”