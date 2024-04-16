AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, Andy Reid, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs

Chiefs Andy Reid when asked if he has talked to WR Rashee Rice : “I’m leaving that, like we’ve done most of these, for the law enforcement part to take place and then we will go from there with that.” ( HCwhen asked if he has talked to WR: “I’m leaving that, like we’ve done most of these, for the law enforcement part to take place and then we will go from there with that.” ( Ian Rapoport

Reid mentioned they are moving Rod Wilson into the OLB coaching role after the retirement of Ken Flajole . Reid also notes Alex Whittingham has been promoted to defensive assistant and Louie Addazio joined the staff as a defensive quality control analyst. (Matt Derrick)

into the OLB coaching role after the retirement of . Reid also notes has been promoted to defensive assistant and joined the staff as a defensive quality control analyst. (Matt Derrick) Chiefs DE Mike Danna re-signed with the team on a three-year, $24 million contract with $13 million fully guaranteed including a $6.5 million signing bonus. Danna’s base salary is guaranteed in 2024 and $4.25 million of the salary is guaranteed in 2025. (Over the Cap)

re-signed with the team on a three-year, $24 million contract with $13 million fully guaranteed including a $6.5 million signing bonus. Danna’s base salary is guaranteed in 2024 and $4.25 million of the salary is guaranteed in 2025. (Over the Cap) USF OT Donovan Jennings has an official 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Greg Auman)

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby played through a major knee injury that required surgery at the end of the season.

“I was definitely banged up,” Crosby said, via Raiders Wire. “My knee was an issue, but I was able to play. I definitely don’t want to do that again and go through that – draining it multiple times every week – it was a pain in the ass. But we made it through, so it was even more motivation when people were like ‘shut it down, shut it down, shut it down.’ I was like naw, I’m not like everybody else, to be completely honest. I just had to keep moving.”

Raiders C Andre James on adding G Cody Whitehair in free agency: “It’s nice having a vet like that come in and [with] a lot of the experience that he’s had, it’s only just going to benefit the whole offensive room.” (Paul Gutierrez)

on adding G in free agency: “It’s nice having a vet like that come in and [with] a lot of the experience that he’s had, it’s only just going to benefit the whole offensive room.” (Paul Gutierrez) James continued: “I was just talking with him today, about some of the schemes and some of the things that [the Bears] ran. It’s always helpful having a guy who’s familiar with the offense, familiar with the scheme and the system, especially there in the offensive line room. Just to kind of pick his brain and just kind get some of the keys and some of the information that he’s got for a long time.” (Gutierrez)

Pittsburgh OT Matt Goncalves has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn)

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams has been in trade talks for the last few years as he’s been stuck on an underwhelming passing offense. Despite the rumors, Adams reaffirmed his desire to be in Las Vegas.

“If I wanted to be gone, I’d be gone by now,” Adams said, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic. “This is where I want to be. It’s obvious what we want to do, but it’s a lot of work that needs to get put in before you can even talk about doing that.”

“I got to be the type of guy that’s about business and not just about talk. If I’m going to be that, I expect that from everybody else.”