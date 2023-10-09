AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Travis Kelce, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton was humbled following a loss to the Jets and told reporters that he takes responsibility for the loss. He credited Jets HC Robert Saleh with the win and didn’t mention OC Nathaniel Hackett, who he criticized during the offseason.

“I’ve got to do a better job. It starts with me,” Payton said, via Pro Football Talk. “The part that I’m frustrated with myself is that we became one-dimensional, and I know better. So I have to be more patient relative to how we run the ball. I credit Robert and that staff. They won the game. This one hurts. We didn’t play well. We didn’t play well enough.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he avoided TE Travis Kelce on the sideline while he was injured, as he knew Kelce wouldn’t be in the mood for conversation.

“I don’t like to talk to Travis (Kelce) when he’s hurting because he’s a mean guy,” Mahomes said, via ChiefsWire.com. “I did not talk to him at halftime. But I kind of just peeked in there and looked at Rick, and there’s that said about how we feel. And he says we’re gonna try to see if we can if he can go.”

“I saw him on the sideline on that first drive,” Mahomes added. “It’s kind of the role reversal was like me in the playoffs. I was just standing there on the sidelines trying to get back in, but I thought the other guy stepped up. I mean, that was a big drive into that half there. For those guys that step up, make plays. Noah (Gray) always does a great job when he gets his opportunities. And then we were able to kind of mess with the personnel a little bit and have something going until he could get back in the game.”

Ian Rapoport reports Kelce suffered a low-ankle sprain but returned to the game to catch a touchdown pass.

Chiefs OT Jawaan Taylor was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness from Week 4.

Raiders

Tom Pelissero reports Raiders Davante Adams is expected to play against the WRis expected to play against the Packers despite being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.