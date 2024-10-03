AFC Notes: David Njoku, Keaton Mitchell, Trade Candidates, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said they are evaluating TE David Njoku (ankle) throughout the week: “We really have to see how he does the next few days.” (Zac Jackson)
- Browns QB Deshaun Watson said it would be big to get Njoku back: “He’s a big part of this system. We’ll see how this week goes and we’ll definitely be excited if he can make it to the game.” (Scott Petrak)
- Stefanski thinks the return of RB Nyheim Hines could help give them a spark on offense and special teams: “You’ve seen Nyheim and the plays that he’s made in his career, certainly not just on special teams, on offense as well. So he’s a talented ball carrier, whether you hand it to him or throw it to him.”
- Stefanski said they aren’t discussing a change to play-calling duties. He currently has that task instead of OC Ken Dorsey: “That’s not something we’re talking about.” (Chris Easterling)
Ravens
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh said RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) is “on schedule” with his recovery but there’s still no timeline for his return. In the end, Harbaugh expects him back before the end of the season, per Jeff Zrebiec.
Steelers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano maintains the Steelers are a team to watch for an in-season trade for a wide receiver. He mentions Raiders WR Davante Adams, Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins and Jaguars WR Christian Kirk.
- Steelers G Mason McCormick said fellow G Isaac Seumalo‘s return is a “big boost” for their offensive line following James Daniels‘ injury: “It’s a big boost. Obviously losing James isn’t great, feel for him, but getting Isaac back definitely helps a lot with that, and just having him as a leader in our room will be be good.” (Brooke Pryor)
