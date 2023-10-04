AFC Notes: David Njoku, Kenny Pickett, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski praised TE David Njoku for playing in Week 4’s game despite suffering burns to his face and arms in a household incident.

“The way he played was unbelievable to me with what he went through. Not just the pass game, the run game, he was the first guy picking his teammates up off the ground, it felt like every single play. He was a warrior,” Stefanski said, via ProFootballTalk. “It was impressive to watch.”

Ravens

The Ravens hosted four players for workouts including CB Tre Swilling, OT Ryan Swoboda, TE Eric Tomlinson, and OL Badara Traore, per Aaron Wilson. Of this group, Baltimore signed Tomlinson and Swilling to their practice squad.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on QB Kenny Pickett ‘s knee injury: “Obviously his functionality and comfort will be the guide tomorrow … as we push forward toward the game, the quality of his work will be determining factor.” (Brooke Pryor)

Steelers LT Dan Moore will be out this week with a knee sprain and TE Pat Freiermuth is likely out as well due to his hamstring injury. (Ray Fittipaldo)

Tomlin added that the Texans were "more physical and played harder" than the Steelers: "That's something that has to change immediately. We have to make sure that doesn't happen again." (Gerry Dulac)

The Steelers worked out six players including OT Obinna Eze, TE Joel Honigford, WR Denzel Mims, OL Alex Pihlstrom, TE Eric Saubert, and OL Lecitus Smith, via Aaron Wilson. Of this group, Pittsburgh signed Eze and Mims to their practice squad.