AFC Notes: Mike Williams, Nick Chubb, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals fourth-round TE Erick All said his favorite part of the game is to “physically dominate” his opponent

“I feel like there’s nothing better than when you’re playing this game and you physically dominate your opponent. That’s just my favorite thing to do in the game,” All Jr. said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site.

All has received a lot of guidance from fellow TE Drew Sample.

“A whole lot. A whole lot. Any little technique or different looks when we’re out there. He’s very great at communicating on what we’ve got to get done and who we’re working to, things like that. He’s helped me a great amount.”

All admitted HC Zac Taylor has a difficult offensive system, but has gotten help from Sample, Mike Gesicki, Tanner Hudson and TE coach James Casey.

“The playbook was pretty tough. But when you add in the different nuances, understanding the objective of each play … I feel like it could have been much harder. But Drew, Mike (Gesicki) and Tanner (Hudson), and Coach Casey, they’ve helped me more than anything. It was pretty hard. It still is hard. Each week, we’re putting in plays, things that we haven’t run in a while. It continues. But they help me out a lot, and make it easier.”

Browns

Browns RB Nick Chubb admitted it felt like he hadn’t played in a long time following Week 7 and is ready for a larger workload this week: “It felt like I hadn’t played in a year. But overall it was great to get back out there again.” (Scott Petrak)

Browns QB Bailey Zappe said the front office told him he'll be in Cleveland for the rest of the season following Deshaun Watson's injury, per Tony Grossi.

Steelers